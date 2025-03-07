Texoma FC signs Solar product John Paul Jordan II

Texoma FC have signed Solar product John Paul Jordan II. After spending 7 years at Solar, Jordan spent his collegiate career at Southern Methodist University and the University of Louisville.

Between the two schools, he had over 40 starts and was named to the All-ACC squad in 2022.

Regarding the signing of John Paul Jordan II, head coach Adrian Forbes stated “JP has been competing at an elite level for a very long time. Whether it’s at the youth level or the collegiate level, he has a proven track record of success and we are incredibly excited to have such a talented young player join the team.”

John Paul Jordan II celebrates his PK during the shootout against Dallas Texans in the 2021 Dallas Cup Final. (Irving Ward, Dallas Cup)