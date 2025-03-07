North Texas SC signs FC Dallas’ 2025 3rd Round SuperDraft pick Mohamed Cisset

North Texas SC has signed defender Mohamed Cisset to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for 2026. The Montreal native was drafted No. 71 overall (3rd Round) by FC Dallas in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and appeared in multiple preseason matches.

“Mo is a talented left-sided defender that brings a lot of ability on the ball and aggressiveness without it,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s a leader, somebody you can count on, and someone we targeted in the MLS draft. At his young age, he brings a lot of maturity and a competitive edge that is pivotal in his position.”

After a hot start in spring camp, there was some consideration among observers that Cisset might sign with FC Dallas, but that talk cooled a bit as the spring rolled on. Cisset did spend a long with FCD’s first team due to their shortage of center backs.

Cisset made 31 appearances (2,125 minutes) and scored one goal with the Penn State Nittany Lions over two seasons. He played four years at Montverde Academy in Florida in the SIMA program at the high school level.

Cisset represented Mali at the 2024 Paris Olympics, playing against Japan and Paraguay. He has earned three caps for Mali’s U23 national team.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Mohamed Larabi Cisset

Preferred Name: Mo Cisset

Pronunciation: moe SEE-seh

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: August 25, 2004 (20)

Birthplace: Montreal, Canada

Nationality: Mali, Canada

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 161 lbs.

Last Club: Penn State University

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Mo Cisset on a one-year contract with a club option for 2026.

Mohamed Cisset signs with North Texas SC. (Courtesy North Texas SC)