Texoma FC signs fullback William Perkins

Texoma FC has announced the signing of 24-year-old fullback William Perkins.

Perkins, an alumnus of Michigan State University made over 40 appearances for MSU. After college, Perkins played for Union Omaha where he was then loaned to MLS Next side Huntsville City SC.

Head Coach, Adrian Forbes has high praise for Texoma FC’s newest addition. “Adding a player of Will’s caliber is a big step forward for Texoma FC. He brings professionalism, leadership, and a hunger to succeed, which aligns perfectly with the culture we’re building here.”