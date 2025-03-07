Gavin Gall signs with North Texas SC

North Texas SC has signed Gavin Gall from the club’s open tryouts to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract with a club option for 2026. Gavin Gall is the son of current North Texas SC head coach John Gall.

“It’s been great to see Gavin go through the complete process this offseason with us, from open tryouts to trialist week and a full preseason,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s a competitor and has shown he can bring tools down the left side with verticality and the ability to deliver quality into the box. He’s put in the work, and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue his development.”

The younger Gall, a left back, played for the FC Dallas Academy at the U13 through U19 levels.

Gall went to Xavier after departing the FC Dallas Academy, where he did not make an appearance during his freshman 2022 season. Following a transfer to Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Gall appeared in 2 games (24 total minutes) during the 2023 season but was not on the roster in 2024. He did play for Ft Worth Vaqueros in 2024.

Gall is the club’s seventh signing from open tryouts.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: John Gavin Gall

Preferred Name: Gavin Gall

Pronunciation: (Gall rhymes with ball)

Connect with Gall: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: August 28, 2003 (21)

Birthplace: Highland Village, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 155 lbs.

Transaction: North Texas SC signs open trialist Gavin Gall on a one-year contract with club option for 2026.

FC Dallas U19 Gavin Gall (#3) passes into the midfield in the MLS Next matchup against RGV FC, December 11, 2021. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)