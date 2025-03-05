FC Dallas signs Brazilian defensive midfielder Kaick

FC Dallas has once again revisited its connections in Brazil to secured the transfer of Kaick from Gremio.

The 19-year-old midfielder was first linked with Dallas a week ago after Tom Bogert broke news of a potential $4m deal.

Sources: FC Dallas finalizing deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Kaick from Gremio for $4m. @CLMerlo first reported.



Kaick, 19, is a graduate of Gremio's academy. pic.twitter.com/S41fwo92fC — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 27, 2025

Kaick – pronounced Kah-ee-kay – was a part of the 2025 Campeonato Gaucho winning Gremio roster, making his senior debut on February 25 against Ypiranga FC. He was also a member of the 2023 winning side for the U-20 version of the state championship in Rio Grande do Sul, and was named captain of Gremio’s U-20 team.

Filling a need for depth at defensive midfield, Kaick joins on a four-year contract with a one-year club option. He will occupy one of Dallas’ four U22 roster spots, as well as an international roster spot.