Dallas named host for FIFA World Cup International Broadcast Center

An announcement from City Hall has confirmed that Dallas will once again play host to the International Broadcast Center for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city was one of two sites of the IBC in 1994 as 32.1 billion cumulative viewers tuned into broadcasts operated out of Fair Park. From May 2026, up to 5,000 broadcasters will be based two miles away at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

The IBC also is the base of operations for Video Assistant Referee for all 104 games.

Dallas’ bid was the lone finalist as of December, with the confirmation vote dependent on a $15m investment by the City of Dallas to improve the 52-year-old venue before it is completely rebuilt in 2028.

The Dallas 2026 hosting committee’s original plan was to house the IBC at Fair Park again, and instead proposed the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center as a venue for the FIFA Headquarters. The plan boasted the 1,000-room Omni hotel with direct access to the convention center, over 1,000,000 sqft of floor space, docking facilities for 75 trucks, an on-site heliport, and integrated access to I-30, I-35, the DART and Trinity Railway Express lines. While the HQ has not been announced, FIFA has opened offices in Miami, leaving the former Dallas Convention Center as an ideal venue

AT&T Stadium will host nine games for the 2026 tournament including a semi-final. The Metroplex will also welcome four teams as Toyota Stadium, SMU, TCU, and Dallas Baptist University were announced among the 48 base camp locations for the expanded tournament.