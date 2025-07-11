Texoma FC re-signs Brayan Padilla for rest of season

Texoma FC has re-signed forward Brayan Padilla for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season. Padilla came out of the FC Dallas Academy and played college soccer at Maryland.

“I’m fired up to be back with Texoma. I’m proud of what this group has done and even more excited for what’s ahead,” said Padilla. “Thank you to the staff and players for the trust. I’m here to help keep us on top and chase titles. I’m confident that we’re going to compete to bring home the first title in club history.”

Padilla, 25, initially signed for Texoma FC on a 25-day contract in April. He played in 4 games with 1 goal and 1 assist.

Padilla returned to play out his commitment to semi-pro side Foro SC in The League for Clubs, where he is a player and General Manager.

“The beauty of Brayan is that he knows me, how I work, and what I want to do, and he knows the players, and the players know him. It’s an easy thing for us to bring him straight back into the environment because there’s no settling-in period,” said Coach Forbes. “You could say that he played a massive part in the turnaround of our performances. For us, we felt we owed him something, so it’s great that we can repay that back to him, and he could just pick up where he left off.”