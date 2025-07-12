FC Dallas at LAFC – game info and lineup prediction

“Tip the world over on its side and everything loose will land in Los Angeles”Frank Lloyd Wright
6th in the West LAFC (29 points, 8-5-5) hosts 13th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-9-6) at 9:30 pm CT at BMO Stadium in LA.
FCD is desperate for points, and with a 4-2-4 road record, which, as we’ve said, is amazing, they might like their chances. But LAFC is 7-2-1 at home. Dallas is also 0-5-1 at LAFC. The gravity really is different on Planet LA.
Broadcast Info
TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam
– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Carlos Suarez
– FS1: Josh Eastern, Tony Meola
– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis. FCD app and YouTube]
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)
Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)
Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)
Nolan Norris – Ankle (Out)
Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)
Suspension after NEXT yellow: Luciano Acosta
Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa
Los Angeles Football Club
Maxime Chanot – Head (Out)
Lorenzo Dellavalle – Leg (Out)
Suspension after NEXT yellow: David Martínez, Sergi Palencia
FC Dallas Lineup Prediction
Honestly, Coach Eric Quill will need to rotate some this week with two games in tight proximity, but I don’t think he’s got a lot of options. First game back, Osaze Urhoghide is probably on the bench with Alvaro. Quill should try to get both in to ease the load.
I thought Ramio outplayed Kaick, so I’ll go with the old guy. Pedrino could maybe rotate into midfield, but I’ll save that for San Jose, maybe. Bernie Kamungo is out of the boot; let’s put him on the bench cause Logan Farrington played fairly well last game..
Bench Prediction
Michael Collodi
Bernie Kamungo
Anthony Ramirez
Diego Garcia
Osaze Urhoghide
Pedrinho
Tarik Scott
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Alvaro
Officials
Ref: Allen Chapman
AR1: Chris Elliott
AR2: Ben Pilgrim
4th: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
More Game Info
- FCD vs. LAFC all-time: 4-6-2 (15 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. LAFC away: 0-5-1 (3 goals scored, 11 goals conceded)
FCD is 4-5-0 in games decided by one goal.
Dallas is 3-7-4 when conceding first
A total of nine goals have been scored by FCD in the first half, and 18 in the second half.
FC Dallas is 2-3-3 when trailing at halftime.
FCD is 2-2-3 when conceding the opening goal away from home
in MLS. (Which is quite good.)
Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 299.
FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 190.
Dallas ranks 23rd in xG across MLS with 29.36 xG.
Sebastien Ibeagha is sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 58.
Shaq Moore is tied for 14th in MLS in clearances with 30.
Ryan Hollingshead was selected 20th overall in the second
round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.
Since 2018, LAFC has the best home regular-season record in MLS.