FC Dallas at LAFC – game info and lineup prediction

“Tip the world over on its side and everything loose will land in Los Angeles” Frank Lloyd Wright

6th in the West LAFC (29 points, 8-5-5) hosts 13th in the West FC Dallas (21 points, 5-9-6) at 9:30 pm CT at BMO Stadium in LA.

FCD is desperate for points, and with a 4-2-4 road record, which, as we’ve said, is amazing, they might like their chances. But LAFC is 7-2-1 at home. Dallas is also 0-5-1 at LAFC. The gravity really is different on Planet LA.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Carlos Suarez

– FS1: Josh Eastern, Tony Meola

– Dallas Audio: Ryan Figert, Steve Davis. FCD app and YouTube]

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Nolan Norris – Ankle (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Luciano Acosta

Suspension after 2 yellows: Ramiro, Osaze Urhoghide, Petar Musa

Los Angeles Football Club

Maxime Chanot – Head (Out)

Lorenzo Dellavalle – Leg (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: David Martínez, Sergi Palencia

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Honestly, Coach Eric Quill will need to rotate some this week with two games in tight proximity, but I don’t think he’s got a lot of options. First game back, Osaze Urhoghide is probably on the bench with Alvaro. Quill should try to get both in to ease the load.

I thought Ramio outplayed Kaick, so I’ll go with the old guy. Pedrino could maybe rotate into midfield, but I’ll save that for San Jose, maybe. Bernie Kamungo is out of the boot; let’s put him on the bench cause Logan Farrington played fairly well last game..

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LAFC.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Bernie Kamungo

Anthony Ramirez

Diego Garcia

Osaze Urhoghide

Pedrinho

Tarik Scott

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Alvaro

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LAFC, July 12, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

Ref: Allen Chapman

AR1: Chris Elliott

AR2: Ben Pilgrim

4th: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAFC all-time : 4-6-2 (15 goals scored, 18 goals conceded)

: 4-6-2 (15 goals scored, 18 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAFC away: 0-5-1 (3 goals scored, 11 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-7-4 when conceding first

A total of nine goals have been scored by FCD in the first half, and 18 in the second half.

FC Dallas is 2-3-3 when trailing at halftime.

FCD is 2-2-3 when conceding the opening goal away from home

in MLS. (Which is quite good.)

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 299.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 190.

Dallas ranks 23rd in xG across MLS with 29.36 xG.

Sebastien Ibeagha is sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 58.

Shaq Moore is tied for 14th in MLS in clearances with 30.

Ryan Hollingshead was selected 20th overall in the second

round of the 2013 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

Since 2018, LAFC has the best home regular-season record in MLS.