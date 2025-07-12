FC Dallas transfers Leó Chú to FC Alverca

FC Dallas has officially made the transfer of forward Leó Chú to FC Alverca of Liga Portugal. FC Alverca was recently acquired by a consortium which is headlined by Real Madrid C.F. and Brazilian International superstar Vinicius Jr.



Chú made four appearances and scored one goal this season for FCD. Dallas acquired Chú from the Seattle Sounders FC in the 2025 offseason.

FC Alverca earned promotion to Liga Portugal for the 2025-26 season after finishing second in Liga Portugal 2 last year.

FCD has had quite a few player transactions with FC Alverca before through its development team, North Texas SC.

