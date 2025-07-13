Texoma FC’s 8 game unbeaten streak comes to a halt

Texoma FC’s 8 game unbeaten streak ended after a 1-0 loss to fellow expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine.

When the starting XI was announced, it appeared that Adrian Forbes was rolling with the same eleven who collected 3 points against Forward Madison. However, due to a last minute change, Lamin Jawneh came in for Preston Kilwein. The shift forced William Perkins to right back and Reid Valentine to left back. Jawneh came in and played left wing.

Saturday night/Sunday morning’s game was a slowburner on the score sheet. In a game that was set to kickoff at 7:30, kickoff happened at 11:10 PM due to weather delays. The only goal was an own goal by William Perkins in the 5th minute to give Portland the 1-0 lead.

Following the goal, Texoma took control of the game in terms of possession. Despite their success with low possession matches lately, Texoma ended last night with 62% of possession. However, Portland found success in preventing chances. Texoma recorded 2 shots on goal to Portland’s 5, and 9 shots overall to Portland’s 17.

One of Texoma’s final chances to salvage a point came in the 91st minute when Ajmeer Spengler’s cross was collected by the Portland keeper to keep it out of the path of Diego Pepi who was running onto the cross. Shortly after, Luke McCormick was shown a second yellow and sent off for an altercation off the ball.

The game ended past 1 AM with a 1-0 scoreline and Portland taking all 3 points. Texoma dropped one spot in the standings down to 7th.

Positive Takeaway: Texoma goalkeeper Javier Garcia continues to be a pivotal part of this Texoma turnaround. Despite the early goal, Garcia recorded 3 saves on the night. Not a busy night in goal, but he remains solid in between the posts.

Texoma’s next match is away against the Chattanooga Red Wolves on the road this Wednesday. Texoma sits 7th in USL League One.