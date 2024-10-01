Six local players on US U-17 Women’s World Cup roster

US U-17 WNT coach Katie Schoepfer has included six North Texas soccer talents in her roster for the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

The half-dozen from DFW ties the state of California for the largest contributor to the 21-player roster.

Dallas Trinity FC sees three of its players named. Goalkeeper Evan O’Steen, and defenders Jordyn Hardeman and Kiara Gilmore join NWSL players Ainsley McCammon and Kennedy Fuller. UNC’s Trinity Armstrong completes the local contingent.

Kennedy Fuller leads the current U-17 group with nine goals from eight games. The Solar SC product made her tenth start of the season for Angel City FC at the weekend. Typically an attacking midfielder in NWSL play, Fuller plays a deeper role in the American 4-3-3.

Seattle Reign midfielder Ainsley McCammon will likely lineup in the midfield three alongside Fuller. Another Solar SC alum, McCammon has made a single appearance for Seattle Reign since signing in July.

Jordyn Hardeman has been the surprise story for Dallas Trinity FC in their inaugural season. Forced into the starting lineup due to a glut of injuries, Hardeman has impressed at center back in three starts. Another of a long line of Solar SC players, Hardeman is a regular fixture in the US U-17s with nine caps.

FC Dallas academy product Kiara Gilmore has yet to make an appearance for Trinity, but has featured on the bench twice. The center back has deputized for Hardeman for the U-17s as part of the Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship team.

Evan O’Steen‘s introduction to adult soccer was to stop Ballon d’Or winners Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati in a 30-minute appearance in Dallas Trinity’s friendly with Barcelona. The Solar SC keeper is one of the younger members of the U-17 roster, one of five born in 2008.

One of four players who got an early start to their college career, Trinity Armstrong has started all 12 games contributing to seven clean sheets for the Tar Heels. The Freshman center back is the current ACC Defensive Player of the Week. Armstrong played for FC Dallas, and also spent time at the IMG Academy.

The Stars & Stripes begin their campaign against Spain on Wednesday, October 16 in Santo Domingo, followed by a 6pm clash with Colombia three days later at the same venue. South Korea closes out group play in Santiago de los Caballeros in a 3pm kickoff on Tuesday, October 22.

The 16-team tournament will air on FS2 and Telemundo, with the final on November 3.

2024 U.S. Under-17 Women’s World Cup Team Roster by Position (U-17 Caps/Goals):

Goalkeepers (3): Wicki Dunlap (North Carolina Courage Academy; Raleigh, N.C.; 2), Evan O’Steen (Dallas Trinity FC/Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas; 2), Molly Vapensky (Carolina Ascent; Evanston, Ill.; 6)

Defenders (6): Trinity Armstrong (UNC; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), Kiara Gilmore (Dallas Trinity FC/FC Dallas; Allen, Texas; 8/0), Jordyn Hardeman (Dallas Trinity FC/Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas; 9/1), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.; 7/0), Katie Scott (Penn State; Fairview, Penn.; 9/1), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.; 7/1).

Midfielders (7): Scottie Antonucci (Legends FC; Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; 2/0), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.; 9/4), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave; San Diego, Calif.; 14/2), Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas; 8/9), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign; Bedford, Texas; 5/1), Jaiden Rodriguez (San Diego Surf; San Diego, Calif.; 2/0), Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.; 4/1).

Forwards (5): Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.; 2/0), Micayla Johnson (Michigan Hawks, Troy, Mich.; 2/1), Mary Long (Duke; Mission Hills, Kan.; 2/2), Maddie Padelski (Alabama; Nolensville, Tenn.; 2/0), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.; 7/1).