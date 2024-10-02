FC Dallas at San Jose Earthquakes – game info and lineup prediction

While FCD is still alive, it will take a miracle to make it. In essence, either Minnesota or Portland has to lose out and FCD has to win out. Ok, technically, Portland could go 0-2-1 instead of 0-3-0, but whatever.

10th in the West FC Dallas (37 points, 10-14-7) travels to the Bay to take on Luchi Gonzalez’ old team, last in the West San Jose Earthquakes (18 points, 5-23-3) for a 9:30 pm CT kickoff at PayPal Park.

Holy crap is San Jose bad. 72 goals allowed. 3-11-2 record at home.

MLS’ Official FC Dallas Elimination Info

FC Dallas is eliminated from Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs contention with:

FC Dallas LOSS/DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes

OR

Minnesota United FC WIN at Real Salt Lake

AND

Portland Timbers WIN vs. Austin FC

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce

Apple TV Spanish: Raul Guzman, Martin Zuniga

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 9 pm CT with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Jimmy Venegas.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Geovane Jesus (knee)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Liam Fraser (upper leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Maarten Paes (wrist)

San Jose Earthquakes

OUT: Michael Baldisimo (Lower Body Injury)

OUT: Ousseni Bouda (Lower Body Injury)

OUT: Preston Judd (Upper Body Injury)

OUT: Benji Kikanović (Lower Body Injury)

OUT: JT Marcinkowski (Lower Body Injury)

LoL cowards, say what the injury is. Your team is trash and the season is miles over.

Suspended Next Yellow

SJ: Carlos Gruezo

FCD: None

FCD Lineup Prediction

FC Dallas traveled a large squad cause they are going straight to Portland from San Jose. So more options than normal are available.

Since Interim Coach Peter Luccin has been sticking to the 3-4-3 to start games, I guess I’ll go with it again. Luccin has been in must-win mode for a while, so he’s shown his hand in some ways.

Asier Illarramendi is back from suspension so he’s in and since Show Cafumana is off the injury list I’ll put him back in too. I also brought back Nkosi Tafari and sat Omar Gonzalez, but I could easily be wrong on that.

I’m making two concessions to health/fitness and bringing Alan Velasco off the bench. Logan Farrington is playing great and Alan, coming off the ACL, needs protection from himself.

The 2nd change is Maarten Paes. Since he showed up questionable and has a call-up next week, I put in Jummy Maurer. Clearly, Paes is the preference if he’s good to go.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at San Jose, October 2, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Antonio Carrera

Sam Junqua

Ema Twumasi

Patrickson Delgado

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Bernard Kamungo

Alan Velasco

Sebastian LLetget

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kits for FC Dallas at San Jose, October 2, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Lorenzo Hernandez

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Logan Brown, Diego Blas

4TH OFFICIAL: Marcos Deoliveira

VAR: Yiybes Marrakchi

ASSISTANT VAR: Jozef Batko

More Game Info

FCD record: 10-14-7 (37 points, 10th in West)

10-14-7 (37 points, 10th in West) SJ record : 5-23-3 (18 points, 14th in West)

: 5-23-3 (18 points, 14th in West) FCD vs. SJ all-time : 22-29-22 (89 goals scored, 110 goals conceded)

: 22-29-22 (89 goals scored, 110 goals conceded) FCD vs. SJ away: 8-17-12 (42 goals scored, 62 goals conceded)

Dallas last defeated the Earthquakes in San Jose on July 8, 2016.

FC Dallas is 7-6-2 in MLS play and 7-9-2 in all competitions under interim head coach Peter Luccin (and 1-5-2 away from home).

Dallas is 4-11-0 in games decided by one goal.

FCD is 3-11-3 when conceding first and a record of 1-7-1 when trailing at halftime. So it’s a problem that 19 of FCD’s goals have been scored in the first half and 31 in the second half.

On average, Dallas has averaged 2.13 goals per game and allowed 1.86 under Luccin.

FC Dallas has a record of 5-1-0 when leading at half-time in the MLS this season.

San Jose is 7-6-2 in all competitions (4-5-2 in MLS) when scoring first.

No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.

FC Dallas is fourth in MLS in clear-cut chances converted with (11) and ranks third in clear-cut chances converted percentage with 68.57%.

No team in MLS was saved by the post or crossbar more often than FC Dallas (14 times).

Petar Musa’s 15 goals make him the most prolific FC Dallas debutante in FC Dallas history breaking the 13-goal record set by Jason Kreis (1996) and Damian Alvarez (1998).

Petar Musa ranks 17th across MLS in xG (10.87) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Logan Farrington ranks first in assists for FC Dallas with eight.

Paul Arriola has covered 172.80 miles (278.10 km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season.

Maarten Paes ranks second overall in MLS in saves made with 118.

Cristian Espinoza currently has 14 career game-winning goals, one away from tying Ronald Cerritos for second-most in SJ history (15).

FC Dallas Single Season Goals Record

Player Season Goals Jason Kries 1999 18 Kenny Cooper 2008 18 Jesus Ferreira 2022 18 Jeff Cunningham 2009 17 Ariel Graziani 2000 15 Petar Musa 2024 15