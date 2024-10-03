Maarten Paes called up for Indonesia again

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has been called up for Indonesia’s men’s national team for Asian World Cup qualifier matches versus Bahrain and China.

Paes has made 118 saves this season good for 2nd in MLS. Paes recorded six straight games with five or more saves from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and made a career-high nine saves against LAFC on June 1.

Indonesia’s Next International Window Schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Thurs, Oct 10 Bahrain 11 am CT Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrain Tues, Oct 15 China 7 am CT Qingdao Youth Football Stadium in Shandong, China

Paes made his international debut with Indonesia in the September 2024 FIFA window with ties against Saudi Arabia and Australia.