Dallas Trinity FC spring schedule announced

One of the more unusual qualities of the USL Super League, at least unusual here in the US, is its unusual schedule. The USL SL plays a fall and spring split schedule aligned with most of the world rather than the summer-based schedule we see for most soccer leagues in the US.

The Spring Schedule will kick off on Saturday, February 15, as Dallas plays host to Tampa Bay

Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium. It will conclude on Saturday, May 31, with Dallas hosting

Carolina Ascent FC.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings

will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination,

fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

Dallas Trinity Spring Schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time (CT) Sat., Feb 15 TAMPA BAY SUN FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sat., Feb. 22 SPOKANE ZEPHYR FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sun., March 9 BROOKLYN FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sat., March 15 @ Lexington SC Lexington Stadium 6:00 p.m. Wed., March 19 @ Brooklyn FC Maimonides Park 6:30 p.m. Sat., March 29 @ Carolina Ascent FC Memorial Stadium 6:00 p.m. Wed., April 2 DC Power FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sat., April 12 @ Spokane Zephyr FC One Spokane Stadium 8:00 p.m. Sat., April 19 FTL UNITED FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sat., April 26 LEXINGTON SC Cotton Bowl Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sat., May 3 @ Tampa Bay Sun FC Riverfront Stadium 6:00 p.m. Tues., May 6 @ DC Power FC TBD 6:30 p.m. Sat., May 24 @ FTL United FC FTL UTD Stadium 6:30 p.m. Sat., May 31 CAROLINA ASCENT FC Cotton Bowl Stadium 7:00 p.m. Home games in BOLD.

