Categories Dallas Trinity FC, USL

Dallas Trinity FC spring schedule announced

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Trinity FC spring schedule announced

One of the more unusual qualities of the USL Super League, at least unusual here in the US, is its unusual schedule. The USL SL plays a fall and spring split schedule aligned with most of the world rather than the summer-based schedule we see for most soccer leagues in the US.

The Spring Schedule will kick off on Saturday, February 15, as Dallas plays host to Tampa Bay
Sun FC at Cotton Bowl Stadium. It will conclude on Saturday, May 31, with Dallas hosting
Carolina Ascent FC.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the top four teams in the league table standings
will qualify for the USL Super League Playoffs, which will consist of a single-elimination,
fixed-bracket format featuring two semifinals and a final.

Dallas Trinity Spring Schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime (CT)
Sat., Feb 15TAMPA BAY SUN FCCotton Bowl Stadium4:00 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 22SPOKANE ZEPHYR FCCotton Bowl Stadium4:00 p.m.
Sun., March 9BROOKLYN FCCotton Bowl Stadium4:00 p.m.
Sat., March 15@ Lexington SCLexington Stadium6:00 p.m.
Wed., March 19@ Brooklyn FCMaimonides Park6:30 p.m.
Sat., March 29@ Carolina Ascent FCMemorial Stadium6:00 p.m.
Wed., April 2DC Power FCCotton Bowl Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sat., April 12@ Spokane Zephyr FCOne Spokane Stadium8:00 p.m.
Sat., April 19FTL UNITED FCCotton Bowl Stadium4:00 p.m.
Sat., April 26LEXINGTON SCCotton Bowl Stadium7:00 p.m.
Sat., May 3@ Tampa Bay Sun FCRiverfront Stadium6:00 p.m.
Tues., May 6@ DC Power FCTBD6:30 p.m.
Sat., May 24@ FTL United FCFTL UTD Stadium6:30 p.m.
Sat., May 31CAROLINA ASCENT FCCotton Bowl Stadium7:00 p.m.
Home games in BOLD.
24-25 Complete Trinity Schedule
24-25 Complete Trinity Schedule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *