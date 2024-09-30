North Texas SC clinches #1 seed in MLS Next Pro Playoffs with draw in Kansas City

Back-to-back weeks with stoppage time goals earned North Texas an extra 4 points, enough to clinch the number one seed for the MLS Next Pro playoffs. This week’s stoppage time goal was scored by 16-year-old debutant Isaiah Kaakoush, who bagged an equalizer at the death in a close affair.

“There is no better feeling than winning the number one spot… I am happy to have gotten my first goal, it means a lot to me” Kaakoush said after the match.

The Game

Michael Collodi returned between the pipes, with Tyshawn Rose on the left flank, another start after returning from a season-ending injury suffered in the final weeks of 2023. Leo Orejarena made his first career start in the attacking line.

Our road squad 💪



🫡 Scott leads the line

🔙 Orejarena and Urzua join the lineup

🧤 Collodi back in net



Kickoff in an hour from Kansas City! pic.twitter.com/FVZmfSt1tG — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 29, 2024

In the second minute of the match, North Texas got caught with some rather lopsided defending…

This led to the first chance of the match, requiring a great save by Collodi to close the 5-hole and keep the match scoreless.

North Texas remained hemmed in their own half for the first 10 minutes, with the pressure culminating in a KC shot from the middle of the 18 going just wide of Collodi’s far post.

Anthony Ramirez was responsible for the first chance of the night for North Texas, wiring a shot from 20 yards out that forced a great save out of the keeper.

The first 45′ came to a close, a half which North Texas spent mostly defending, but little damage done by Kansas City in return.

10 minutes into the second half, a misplaced pass in the midfield led to a counterattack by KC, which ended in a goal after a cross and finish past Collodi.

The run. The pass. The finish. 👊



Beto Avila finds the breakthrough for @SportingKCII! pic.twitter.com/E8jZvkOHqT — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) September 29, 2024

Two minutes after the opener, Kansas City came close to doubling their lead after space in the box led to a quality scoring chance that was caught by Collodi.

North Texas’ first foray into the Kansas City box came in the 71st minute and was met with penalty shout claims from a flailing Pedrinho, but the referee did not agree with Pedrinho’s assessment.

Collodi kept North Texas in the match with a stellar save in the 88th minute, diving across the goal to parry away an in-tight chance that would have sealed the match for Kansas City.

North Texas equalized in the first minute of stoppage time after a blast from snuck through the keeper and in. Not one to remember for the Kansas City keeper.

That’s how you debut!



Kaakoush seals the #1 seed with a goal on his professional debut 💪



pic.twitter.com/G6BfxCccql — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 29, 2024

North Texas earned an extra point in the shootout after Collodi saved the first two penalties to his right and Enes Sali sealed the deal with a panenka penalty at the end.

While not the most convincing draw from North Texas, hard work from the team kept the game within reach and made the equalizer a possibility.

Smiles all around after clinching the #1 overall seed 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/nQBhzEH1j5 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 29, 2024

Quotes and Takeaways

Not a ton to take away from this match, the team did not look up to their usual level of sharpness for most of the 90 minutes, apart from a few solid chances outside the box from Anthony Ramirez.

“Today we played a little bit differently based on the players on the field.” Interim Head Coach Michel Garbini said after the match. “We put some of our younger players on the field to get some game experience.”

“There were a lot of lessons to learn today… we couldn’t figure them out for a while, some changes and strategy, we competed more and finished strong” Michel continued.

“Our job’s not done yet, we haven’t won anything yet. I think we can take a little more risks and do some things a little differently” Michel concluded.