Seven FC Dallas players invited to October US ID Camp for 2013s in Frisco

US Soccer is continuing its ID talent program with the next camp for 2013s in Frisco, Texas, on October 28th. This camp is for players from Oklahoma, Arkansas, and North Texas.
Frisco 2013s US ID Camp Roster
Subject to change.
|Player
|Club
|Zain Abdel
|FC Dallas
|Emmanuel Akinmerese
|Dallas Texans
|Ryder Anderson
|AlphaForms Academy
|Leonel Arzola
|Dallas Kicks SC
|Jayden Avila
|Tulsa Greenwood SC
|Joshua Borroel
|Solar SC
|Damien Calderon
|FC Dallas
|Johan “Andy” Camacho
|Sting Dallas
|Emory Campbell
|Solar SC
|Pierce Cole
|Dallas Texans
|Micah Donjuan
|Fort Worth Vaqueros
|Pedro Garcia
|Solar SC
|Eli Gillam
|Arkansas Rising
|Andres Guillen
|FC Dallas
|Carson Harrell
|FC Dallas
|Kai Jacobs
|Dallas Texans
|Shiloh Lathrop Noralez
|Dallas Texans
|Ricky Lopez Jr
|Dallas Texans
|Azariah Martinez
|Tulsa Greenwood SC
|Anthony Montero
|Solar SC
|Kakou Noah Ndri
|Solar SC
|Carson Nguyen
|Sting Dallas
|Enzo Orozco
|FC Dallas
|Tomiwa Popoola
|Tulsa Greenwood SC
|Xander Reyes
|Dallas Hornets
|Ian Kevin Rivera
|Dallas Kicks SC
|King Soledad
|Sting Dallas
|Timim Temim
|Tulsa Greenwood SC
|Parker Tyroch
|FC Dallas
|Noah Valdivia
|Dallas Hornets
|Caleb Vargas
|FC Dallas
|Colby Worsham
|Tulsa Greenwood SC
Talent ID Center Manager
Arturo Alvarez (Talent ID Manager – South)
Talent ID Center Scouts
Walker Loyola, Javier Cuellas, Ken Ewell