Categories Dallas Texans, DKSC, FCD Academy, FW Vaqueros, International Soccer, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Seven FC Dallas players invited to October US ID Camp for 2013s in Frisco

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Seven FC Dallas players invited to October US ID Camp for 2013s in Frisco

US Soccer is continuing its ID talent program with the next camp for 2013s in Frisco, Texas, on October 28th. This camp is for players from Oklahoma, Arkansas, and North Texas.

Frisco 2013s US ID Camp Roster

Subject to change.

PlayerClub
Zain AbdelFC Dallas
Emmanuel AkinmereseDallas Texans
Ryder AndersonAlphaForms Academy
Leonel ArzolaDallas Kicks SC
Jayden AvilaTulsa Greenwood SC
Joshua BorroelSolar SC
Damien CalderonFC Dallas
Johan “Andy” CamachoSting Dallas
Emory CampbellSolar SC
Pierce ColeDallas Texans
Micah DonjuanFort Worth Vaqueros
Pedro GarciaSolar SC
Eli GillamArkansas Rising
Andres GuillenFC Dallas
Carson HarrellFC Dallas
Kai JacobsDallas Texans
Shiloh Lathrop NoralezDallas Texans
Ricky Lopez JrDallas Texans
Azariah MartinezTulsa Greenwood SC
Anthony MonteroSolar SC
Kakou Noah NdriSolar SC
Carson NguyenSting Dallas
Enzo OrozcoFC Dallas
Tomiwa PopoolaTulsa Greenwood SC
Xander ReyesDallas Hornets
Ian Kevin RiveraDallas Kicks SC
King SoledadSting Dallas
Timim TemimTulsa Greenwood SC
Parker TyrochFC Dallas
Noah ValdiviaDallas Hornets
Caleb VargasFC Dallas
Colby WorshamTulsa Greenwood SC

Talent ID Center Manager

Arturo Alvarez (Talent ID Manager – South)

Talent ID Center Scouts

Walker Loyola, Javier Cuellas, Ken Ewell

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