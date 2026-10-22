Sam Sarver suspended an extra game for throwing an object toward fans at Houston

FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver has been fined for making an obscene gesture and suspended for an extra game for violating the league policy regarding throwing/kicking objects toward fans.

Sarver will miss the San Jose game on Oct. 24th for his red card and the Crew game on Oct. 28th for the throwing incident.

MLS Ruling

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver for one match and fined Sarver an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding throwing/kicking an object toward fans in the 102nd+ minute of Dallas’ match against Houston Dynamo FC on October 17. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has also fined FC Dallas forward Sam Sarver an undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for an inappropriate gesture in the 102nd+ minute of Dallas’ match against Houston Dynamo FC on October 17. Sarver will serve his red card suspension during FC Dallas’ next match against the San Jose Earthquakes on October 24. The one match suspension for throwing/kicking an object towards fans will be served during Dallas’ match against the Columbus Crew on October 28. MLS Communications

The Incident at Houston Dynamo on Oct. 17th.