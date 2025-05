Atlético Dallas and the City of Garland pulled off a vibrant brand launch event in the city’s downtown on Friday night. Making for an elaborate kick-off for the newest pro-soccer brand in the MetroPlex.

Mike Brooks was once again kind enough to share some photos from the evening with us. Enjoy.

You can find Mike on his website and Instagram. (He also shoots FC Dallas games.)

The crowd gathers at the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Live music entertained the crowd at the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Atlético Dallas fans enjoy the evening at the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Da Bronco (YouTuber and converted soccer fan) gets in on the fun at the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas, does media interviews at the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

The drumline leads the parade into the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Members of the Renegades Soccer Club, the new youth arm of Atlético Dallas, parade into the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Fans parade into the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks) . (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

New Atlético Dallas fans parade into the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

New Atlético Dallas fans hang out after the parade prior to the presentation of the brand to the audience, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Armando “El Chiquilín” Ulloa of La Grande 107.5 FM hosts the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Atlético Dallas fans enjoy the concert and brand presentation at the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Members of the Renegades Soccer Club, the new youth arm of Atlético Dallas, take pictures of the brand reveal in Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Scott LeMay. Mayor of Garland, speaks to fans in the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Atlético Dallas fans enjoy the evening at the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Member of the drumline watch the festivities at the Garland City Square during the Atlético Dallas brand event, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Fans get in on the presentation at the Atlético Dallas brand event in Garland Square, May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)