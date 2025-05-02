Atlético Dallas launched as the official name of USL-Dallas

“USL Dallas was our beginning. Atletico Dallas is our future.” Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas

The newest pro soccer team in Dallas officially has a name, brand, badge, and colors. USL Dallas officially unveiled its new identity as Atlético Dallas on Friday evening during a community celebration in downtown Garland.

“This brand launch is more than a name reveal —it’s a declaration of who we are and what we stand for,” said Matt Valentine, Founder and Chairman of Atlético Dallas. “Atlético Dallas reflects our ambition, our roots in the game, and our commitment to uniting the community through our shared love of soccer.”

Atlético Dallas’ primary crest. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

The new brand identity (created in partnership with ModestWorks) features four team colors — Texas Topaz (light blue), Blackland Crude (black), Silver Ore (metallic silver), and white — along with mascots: the Mexican Gray Wolf and the Rattlesnake, which the club says embody the strength, spirit, and pride of Texas.

“This marks a huge step forward in our journey,” added Sam Morton, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer. “Atlético Dallas isn’t just a new name—it’s the heartbeat of a movement. We’re building something authentic, inclusive, and electric for fans across the region.”

As part of this launch, Atlético Dallas also announced that its youth division will now be known as Atlético Dallas Youth, following a recently announced partnership with Renegades Soccer Club.

The brand event in Garland – hosted by Armando “El Chiquilín” Ulloa of La Grande 107.5 FM, who also joins the club as a minority owner and brand ambassador – coincided with the Music Made Here concert hosted by Visit Garland featuring Grupo Los de Chiwas and La Nueva Estrategia.

“We’re thrilled to see this energy and investment in Garland,” said Garland Mayor Scott LeMay. “Atlético Dallas represents the future of professional sports in our city, and we’re proud to welcome the team as a major part of our growing community.”

Atlético Dallas has different versions of the badge for different applications. For two examples, the below-left logo with the Dallas name and the below-right logo that has a flatter design for print or other media applications.

Atlético Dallas alternate badges. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

Atlético Dallas also shared multiple wordmarks. The vertical one has a stylized version of the badge.

The horizontal workmark employs the team mascots in a floating style.

Atlético Dallas, What We Know