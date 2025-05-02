North Texas SC hands Minnesota United 2 it’s first loss of the season

North Texas SC ruined Minnesota United FC 2‘s homecoming and ended their unbeaten streak with a shutout, securing all three points.

For the first time since March 28th, JT Harms got the start in goal for North Texas SC. At center back, Mohammed Cisset returned to the lineup after missing the last three games due to injury. Alongside them, North Texas’ newest signing, Faisu Sangare, made his debut at striker after being signed by the club on April 17th.

Midfielder Caleb Swann returned to the starting lineup to make his 5th start of the season, and Daniel Baran returned to the bench after having missed the last three games with an injury.

The rest of the lineup remained relatively unchanged in their trademark 4-2-3-1, which North Texas has held over the past few games.

In their home debut, the Little Loons sported a 3-5-2 for the second straight week. After missing the last game, Wessel Speel returned to start in goal, alongside Kisa Kiingi, who returned to the starting lineup after missing last week’s game.

Muba Nour made his first start of the season, while Curt Calov made his 5th straight start for MNUFC2. Notably absent from the lineup were Minnesota’s leading goal-scorers, Logan Dorsey and Darius Randell.

North Texas looked sharp early on as they got off to a strong start. In the 8th minute, after a cross from Anthony Ramirez was cleared out by a MNUFC2 defender, Landon Hickam found the ball alone at the top of the box and buried a rocket of a shot past the keeper to make it 1-0, NTSC.

“The ball came out and it was set up for me to strike it even though there was some traffic in front of me. Thankfully, it went in. I’m glad I could get that first goal and especially in a game where we got all three points.” NTSC’s Landon Hickam

A physical first forty-five minutes allowed North Texas to take their lead into the half. Despite controlling 63% possession, it was all MNUFC2 in terms of scoring chances. The home team accumulated 8 shots, with a few of those almost finding the back of the net.

Minnesota did all they could in the second half to create scoring chances, but North Texas would prove too much as neither team would score in the second half, and the away team would walk away with all three points. A well-deserved victory for a team that gave it everything they had.

“I’m super proud. Early in the season, we were giving up goals in situations we shouldn’t have. We’ve worked hard to improve our effort and commitment defensively. To this team, this is what football is all about. You need 11 players to go out there, play for each other, and dig deep when you’re away from home to grind for the result.” North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall

There were a number of players who were deserving of Man of the Match honors, whether it be Ian Charles, who had a goal-line clearance to keep the clean sheet for Harms, or even Harms himself, who shut out the undefeated loons.

However, with his first goal of the season, Landon Hickam was our Man of the Match for North Texas SC. Aside from his goal, which would win them the game today, he had 7 tackles, 5 clearances, and completed 22 of his 29 passes. A stellar game for the young man.

Up next, North Texas SC returns home to Choctaw Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday, May 18th at 7:30 pm CT. The Dynamo Dos are currently 5-2-0 on the season.