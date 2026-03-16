Petar Musa voted MLS Player of Matchday 4

FC Dallas forward Petar Musa was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 4. The Croatian forward earned the honor after scoring a hat trick against San Diego FC, his first hat trick of the 2026 MLS season and the second of his FC Dallas career.

Scoring Achievements by Musa with the Hat Trick

5th MLS career multi-goal game.

4th on FCD scoring list (39 goals), passing Blas Perez.

12th hat trick in club history.

1st player with 2 hat tricks for FCD.

Musa’s 5 goals this season tie him for the MLS lead in goals.

This is the second time Musa has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, after previously earning the award for his performance on Matchday 21 of 2024.

Musa joins Ricardo Pepi (twice in 2021) and David Ferreira (2011 and 2012) as the only FC Dallas players to win multiple Player of the Matchday honors in a three-season span since 2010.

Since entering the league in 2024, Musa’s 39 regular-season goals rank as the fourth most in MLS, behind only Lionel Messi (52), Denis Bouanga (45), and Sam Surridge (40).