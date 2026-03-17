Louicius Deedson called up for late March Haiti friendlies

FC Dallas’ Louicius Deedson has been called up to Haiti’s men’s national team for the nation’s friendlies against Tunisia and Iceland.

Haiti will face Tunisia on Saturday, March 28, at 7 p.m. CT at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. Haiti will then face Iceland on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. CT at the same venue.

Deedson has 28 caps for the senior national team with 10 goals for Haiti. He scored the game-winning goal for Haiti on Nov. 19th, 2025, to help the nation qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.