North Texas SC leaves Austin with 0 goals and 0 points

Thanks in large part to some heavy winds, North Texas SC dropped all three points in tonight’s loss to Austin FC II at Parmer Field. Playing a chunk of the game down a man, the team never really looked to be in sync offensively.

Lineups and Tactics

After last week’s dominating performance, North Texas SC decided to keep things the same (for the most part). In their 3-5-2 formation, two substitutions were made, including Caleb Swann – who was with the MLS side – being replaced with Diego Garcia, back in the starting lineup for the second time this season.

In goal, Los Toritos called upon Eryk Dymora to make his second start of the season. Captain Slade Starnes anchored the backline, while the duo of Natty James and Nick Simmonds started up top as the team’s strikers.

North Texas SC XI at Austin FC II, March 15, 2026

The Verde Dos held a slightly different formation in the 4-3-3, with Charlie Farrar earning his second start of the season. In front of him, the backline consisted of Patrick Cayelli, Jules Bery, Evan Watt, and Riley Thomas, who all started for the third consecutive time this season.

Aiden Hale made his debut for Austin FC II tonight on the left wing, opposite Micah Burton, who started on the right side. Most notably absent from tonight’s starting XI for the home side was Jorge Alastuey, who currently leads the team with 2 goals.

Austin FC II vs North Texas SC XI, March 15, 2026

The Game

In what was an uneventful first half for either team, the home side managed to break through on the score sheet in the 38th minute. After Stefan Dobrijevic played a ball back to Djaka Barro, the holding midfielder put an ambitious shot on goal. That shot was deflected off of Starnes and found its way into the top left corner of the goal. Austin took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

“It was an ugly game tonight,” Head Coach John Gall said. “The wind had a big impact, and we knew going in it would be difficult. The plan was to play against the wind in the first half and try to take advantage of it in the second half, but the conditions made it really tough.”

After receiving a yellow card earlier in the game, Joshua Torquato earned his second yellow in the 58th minute and forced North Texas to finish the remainder of the game down to 10 men.

Unfortunately for NTSC, that’s how the game would end. Thanks to some intense winds and a lackluster performance from North Texas, Austin FC II would grab its first win of the season by a score of 1-0.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the result, but I can’t fault the players for their effort as they pushed to find an equalizer,” Coach Gall said. “I felt we deserved one, but that’s football. We’ll review it, take it on the chin, and get back to training to improve.”

Despite being partially responsible for the goal tonight, my Man of the Match was Slade Starnes. The SMU alum continues to impress as he is the focal point of this defense. 4 blocks, 5 clearances, and 2 interceptions are a good indicator that he’s progressing quite nicely for the organization.

Up next, North Texas SC travels to SaberCats Stadium to take on Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, March 21st at 5:00 pm CT. The Dynamo Dos are currently 3-0-0 on the season.