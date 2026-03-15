Match photos: FC Dallas vs San Diego FC, March 2026

FC Dallas fought hard to get back into the game and tie San Diego FC 3-3 on Saturday night. Our man Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some pics. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Herman Johansson dominates his opponent in the air during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente on the ball during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Michael Collodi makes a save during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris looks for an outlet during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FCD Captain Ramiro tells the referee, “Look into my eyes,” during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo passes across the top of the box (for an assist) during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa shoots past the keeper during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick gets fouled during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente fights for the ball during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis crosses the ball during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates a goal during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin dribbles up field during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Louicius Deedson hits a cross during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris settles the ball during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)