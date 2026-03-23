North Texas SC’s Natty James called up by T&T

North Texas SC’s Natty James has been called up to the Trinidad and Tobago men’s national team for the FIFA Series 2026 from March 25-31.

Trinidad and Tobago will face Venezuela on Friday, March 27, and Gabon on Monday, March 30, with both matches starting at 3 p.m. CT at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



James joined North Texas SC in Jan. 2026. He has made three appearances with one assist.

James has 21 caps and six goals with Trinidad and Tobago. He has competed in the Concacaf Nations League (2023, 2024), Gold Cup (2024, 2025), and 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.