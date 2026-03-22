Match photos: FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo, March 2026

This weekend, FC Dallas went ahead fast, melted down, and came back to win against their hated rivals, the Houston Dynamo. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab us some photos. Enjoy the celebrations.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Logan Farrington brings the ball down with a silky touch to set up his opening goal against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington celebrates against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente takes a corner against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington celebrates one of his goals against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington celebrates one of his goals against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates one of Logan Farrington’s goals against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhghide goes up for a header against 2 Dynamo defenders in the match against Houston, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Christian Cappis fights off Guilherme in the match against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris plays a long ball against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington bulls his way through the defense against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Benjamin hits a cross against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates his goal against Houston Dynamo, March 21, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)