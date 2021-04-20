North Texas SC signs Rickson Van Hees on loan

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of defender Rickson Van Hees on loan from NEC Nijmegen in the Dutch second division. Van Hees, 18, joins the club on a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.

Born in Glendale, Arizona to a Dutch father and Mexican mother, Van Hees signed with Nijmegen as a 16-year-old and played 46 times for the club’s youth teams. In 2019, he made three appearances for the U-17 U.S. Men’s National Team coached by Raphael Wicky.

Name: Rickson Van Hees

Position: Defender

DOB: June 21, 2002

Birthplace: Glendale, Arizona

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: NEC Nijmegen

How Acquired: Signed on loan on April 20, 2021

Rickson Van Hees signs with N.E.C Nijmegen, 2019. (Courtesy N.E.C Nijmegen)