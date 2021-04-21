Mexico vs Iceland at AT&T Stadium moved up one day to May 29th

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) have announced that the match between Mexico and Iceland at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium – originally scheduled for Sunday, May 30 – has been moved to Saturday, May 29th with a scheduled kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT.



Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26 at 10 am CT via www.MexTour.org.

Fans in attendance will be required to adhere to all MexTour, stadium, and local health guidelines, including mandatory facemask use, physical distancing, and frictionless transactions.

2021 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour Dates and Kickoff Times

May 29 @7:30 pm CT Iceland AT&T

Stadium Arlington www.mextour.org Univision