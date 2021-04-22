3rd Degree the Podcast #107 now available

FC Dallas 2021 is off to the races with a scintillating 0-0 tie against the Rapids. Buzz, Peter, and Dan break down the action including talk of some new guys hype and offensive issues. Then it’s a preview and prediction for San Jose, some Pomykal starter talk, another new MLS rule, FCD-North Texas-Academy interaction, and marketing failures. All that and your hosts explain why FC Dallas traded for an international spot.

Music by Pappy Check.