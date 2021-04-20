FC Dallas acquires a 10th international roster spot

FC Dallas completed a trade on Tuesday morning with Toronto FC for a 2021 international roster spot.

The spot, Dallas’ 10th for the 2021 season, comes in exchange for $225,000 in General Allocation Money. The amount is higher than the preseason price of $175,000 but is the same as FC Cincinnati sent to Portland on April 16.

FC Dallas currently lists eight international players, with Szabolcs Schön due to arrive around the end of April to take up the ninth spot that was vacated by Thiago Santos. Those players are:

Franco Jara Bryan Acosta Freddy Vargas Jose Martinez Jader Obrian Phelipe Andres Ricaurte Bressan

The additional international roster designation, along with four open senior roster spots and one Designated Player slot, does leave plenty of room for Andre Zanotta to work with before the primary transfer window in MLS closes on Tuesday, June 1.