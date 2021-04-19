North Texas SC signs Sergio Gomes on loan from FC Alverca

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of Sergio Gomez on a one-year load from FC Alverca a Portuguese third division club.
The 21-year-old played 11 league matches last season, Gomes made one appearance and played 90 minutes in Alverca’s third-round match in the Taça de Portugal. Between November of 2019 and June of 2020, Gomes was loaned to fellow third division side G.D. Fabril.
Name: Caiser Sergio Gomes
Position: Defender
DOB: April 4, 2000
Birthplace: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Height: 6-0
Weight: 170
Nationality: Guinea-Bissau
Last Club: F.C. Alverca
How Acquired: Signed on loan on April 19, 2021