North Texas SC signs Sergio Gomes on loan from FC Alverca

North Texas Soccer Club has announced the signing of Sergio Gomez on a one-year load from FC Alverca a Portuguese third division club.

The 21-year-old played 11 league matches last season, Gomes made one appearance and played 90 minutes in Alverca’s third-round match in the Taça de Portugal. Between November of 2019 and June of 2020, Gomes was loaned to fellow third division side G.D. Fabril.

Name: Caiser Sergio Gomes

Position: Defender

DOB: April 4, 2000

Birthplace: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Nationality: Guinea-Bissau

Last Club: F.C. Alverca

How Acquired: Signed on loan on April 19, 2021