North Texas SC signs midfielder Umberto Pelà out of Virginia

North Texas SC has signed midfielder Umberto Pelà to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year.
Pelà was drafted out of Virginia by FC Dallas in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft with the 44th overall pick. At UVA, Pelà appeared in 57 matches, scored five goals, and added eight assists. A midfield 8, he captained the Cavaliers in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, leading them to an ACC regular season title (2024), two ACC semifinal appearances (2024, 2025), and one appearance in the ACC championship game (2025). He earned United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-American honors in 2025.
A Milan, Italy, native, Pelà played club soccer for Serie A side Como 1907. He captained the club in the 2021-22 season and made his debut on Nov. 20, 2021, against Entella U-19.
TRANSACTION
Full Name: Umberto Pelà
Pronunciation: oom-BEHR-toh peh-LAH
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: Sept. 22, 2024 (21)
Birthplace: Uccle, Belgium
Hometown: Milan, Italy
Nationality: Italian and Belgian
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 165 lbs
Last Club: University of Virginia
Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Umberto Pelà to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with a club option for a third year, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).