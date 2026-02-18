Dallas Trinity’s Lexi Missimo called into US U23 Camp

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Lexi Missimo has been named to the United States U-23 Women’s National Team roster for a training camp in South Florida later this month, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday.

Lexi Missimo is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of UT soccer (Courtesy: University of Texas)

Missimo, a Southlake, Texas native, is one of 24 players selected for the camp, which runs Feb. 27–March 7. The U-23s will play two matches against Mexico on March 3 and March 6.

Missimo has been a fixture in U.S. youth setups since the U-14 level, earning 32 caps across several age groups before turning professional. She played a central role in the U.S. run to the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship gold medal, scoring three goals in seven appearances and earning a spot on the tournament’s Best XI. She was also among the players invited to the USWNT Futures Camp in January 2025, training alongside Emma Hayes’ senior squad.

Missimo joined Trinity midway through their inaugural 2024-25 Gainbridge Super League Season, returning to The Metroplex after a decorated college career at The University of Texas, where she finished as the program’s all-time leader in points, goals, and assists. Her 2023 season — 20 goals and 20 assists — remains one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in college soccer history.

She is one of only two professionals from the Super League on the roster, alongside Tampa Bay’s Liz Beardsley, with the remainder of the squad drawn primarily from NWSL clubs and college programs.

The U-23 program has become a priority under senior team coach Emma Hayes, who used it last year as a direct pipeline to the full national team — 14 players who appeared for the U-23s in 2025 eventually earned senior caps.