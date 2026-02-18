Four from FC Dallas called into US U15s and U16s “futures” camp

U.S. Soccer has announced the launch of the U.S. U-15 and U-16 Boys’ National Team Futures program, beginning with a joint training camp to be held Feb. 19-24 at McCurry Park in Fayetteville, Ga.

The initiative is additive to the already-existing Men’s Youth National Team structure, which operates seven teams between the U-15 and U-23 age groups, with the U-15 and U-16 BNT Futures each set to gather for camps three times throughout the calendar year.

“We’re excited to add the Boys National Team Futures program to the National Team setup,” said Barry Pauwels, Men’s Youth National Teams Head of Development. “Recognizing that development timelines vary widely for players that are 14 to 16 years old, this initiative creates a more inclusive pathway for high-potential players who might be overlooked due to later physical maturation at these ages. This commitment from U.S. Soccer allows us to provide equal opportunity for more players in these age groups, while also maximizing the depth of our overall talent pool.”

U.S. U-16 BNT head coach Paul Simpson and U.S. U-15 BNT head coach Ross Brady have each called up 24 players for their initial Futures camp.

Four FC Dallas players have been named between the two teams. At U16 is Justus Jones, FC Dallas U16 captain and left back. Among the U15s are goalkeeper Jacob Modersohn, center back Miguel Coriano, and midfielder Jonathan Jimenez.

U-16 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM – FUTURES (2010)

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Olumuyiwa Ajayi (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Abram Judy (Philadelphia Union; Wilmington, Del.), Brady Krysiewicz (Sporting Kansas City; Madison Heights, Va.)

Defenders (8): Josh Brown (Atlanta United; Snellville, Ga.), Oliver Endo (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Aiden Gayle (Philadelphia Union; Vorhees, N.J.), Liam Alexander Henry (New York City FC; Melville, N.Y.), Orion Jolliff (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Dylan Lawlor (New York City FC; Southport, Conn.), Luca Stephan (Nashville SC; Nashville, Tenn.)

Midfielders (7): Xavi Cervantes (Chicago Fire; Cicero, Ill.), James Haynes (Charlotte FC; Atlanta, Ga.), Angel Mora (Seattle Sounders; Bellevue, Wash.), Matthew Shannon (Houston Dynamo; Kingwood, Texas), Gabriel Troya (Charlotte FC; Cornelius, N.C.), Ezra VanCleave (Barca Residency Academy; Pleasanton, Calif.), Kenneth Wilcox (LA Galaxy; Huntington Beach, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Daniel Ewers (Orlando City; Seffner, Fla.), Felix Gomez (LAFC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Nolan Nguyen (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Lucas Pereira (New England Revolution; Nashua, N.H.), Michael Perez (El Paso Locomotive FC; El Paso, Texas), Xavier Rodriguez (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif. )

U-15 BOYS’ NATIONAL TEAM – FUTURES (2011)

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Brayden Gurske (San Jose Earthquakes; Pittsburg, Calif.), Tristan Kirk (Unattached; New York, N.Y.), Jacob Modersohn (FC Dallas; Lucas, Texas)

Defenders (8): Miguel Coriano Alvarez (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Ali Divanovic (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Andrew Gilmour (Sporting Athletic SC; Wayne, Pa.), Jensyn Goranson (Chicago Fire; Manteno, Ill.), Bakary Kante (D.C. United; Baltimore, Md.), Idris Louison (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Jacob Mays (Pipeline SC; Baltimore, Md.), Lio Romero Zuniga (Charlotte FC; Charlotte, N.C.)

Midfielders (7): Jack Apple (Charlotte FC; Holy Springs, N.C.), Calen Dean (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.), Gideon Gomez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Jonathan Jimenez (FC Dallas; Mount Pleasant, Texas), Jacob Rath (Atlanta United; Dunwoody, Ga.), Thiago Romany (Red Bull New York; Toronto, Canada), Christian Vanney (LA Galaxy; Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Hudson Bancroft (Tampa Bay United; Tampa, Fla.), Mason Jackson (Barca Residency Academy; San Marcos, Calif.), Jose Orta Ruiz (Minnesota United; Minneapolis, Minn.), Leonardo Reyes (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.), Lorenzo Uribe (Minnesota United; Butler, Wis.), Marco Vita (D.C. United; Fairfax Station, Va.)