FC Dallas loans Homegrown Malachi Molina to Nashville SC

FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown defender Malachi Molina to Nashville SC for the 2026 MLS regular season with an option to buy. Dallas acquired Nashville SC’s 2028 MLS SuperDraft Second Round Pick and will send its 2028 MLS SuperDraft Third Round Pick as part of the deal.

Molina is an “off-roster” homegrown player and has been assigned to North Texas SC since signing his homegrown contract. From 2023 to 2025, Molina made 34 appearances with NTSC but has never locked down a starting spot.

Molina is a Jamaican U17 and U20.

3rd Degree Take

Interesting deal, Molina’s path at right back was pretty crowded here. He has never paid off the potential on display in his Academy days.

The pick swap is effectively the “loan fee” being paid in the swap, which might have had a cost of $50,000-$100,000 around draft time.

Transaction

