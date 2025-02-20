North Texas SC signs holding mid Favour Aroyameh

North Texas SC has signed holding midfielder Favour Aroyameh to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027. Aroyameh played with Nigerian National League side Inter Lagos FC during its inaugural season in 2023-24.

“Aroyameh is a mobile box-to-box player with a big engine and quality on the ball. He can unlock defenses and break things up in the middle of the pitch,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s an exciting talent that we have monitored for a while. Aroyameh brings fantastic international experience that is so important to the culture that we’re building here.”

Aroyameh signed his first professional contract with FCD Vista in Russia in 2021 and began his career with Collins Edwin SC Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Favour Aroyameh

Pronunciation: fah-vor arrow-ya-MAY

Connect with Aroyameh: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: May 15, 2006 (18)

Birthplace: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 160 lbs

Last Club: Inter Lagos FC

Transaction: North Texas SC signs midfielder Favour Aroyameh to a two-year MLS NEXT Pro professional contract, with a club option for 2027.