FC Dallas acquires 2026 international slot from LA Galaxy for $200k GAM

FC Dallas has announced a trade of roster mechanics with LA Galaxy. FCD acquired a 2026 international slot from the Galaxy – giving Los Toros 10 int. slots for next season after getting one in the Nksoi Tafari trade – in exchange for $200k GAM.

Clearly the Galaxy needed some GAM for something.

Solid move for FCD who almost always needs international slots and is figuratively drowning in GAM right now. Could be that FCD will be the place clubs turn this year when they need GAM allowing FCD to stock pile roster assets.