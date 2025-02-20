Texoma FC signs Donald Benamna

Texoma FC has announced the signing of Donald Benamna. Benamna, from the Central African Republic, played forward at San Diego State University, San Jacinto College, and the University of Central Arkansas.

Following college, Benamna played in NISA (Stumptown Athletic, Maryland Bobcats), USL League One (Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC), and USL League 2 (Charlotte Eagles). He also had a short stint with Amal Tiznit in Morocco.

“We are excited to add Donald’s international and USL experience to this group.” said Assistant Coach, Ben Clarvis. “He is a dynamic and skilled player with exceptional 1v1 ability and a strong goal-scoring presence. We are incredibly excited to have him join our squad.”