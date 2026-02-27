North Texas SC signs FC Dallas Academy product Timothy Ospina

North Texas SC has signed FC Dallas Academy product, midfielder Timothy Ospina, to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract, with club options for a second and third year.

Osping tore up his knee in his final year in the Academy and was in danger of not being able to play again (see video down below). He took a long road to recovery while playing at Incarnate Word before transferring to the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he made 20 appearances his senior year. Ospina and the Roos clinched the 2025 Summit League regular season, finishing with a 4-1-1 conference record and a 12-4-5 overall record.



The Frisco native joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2015 with the U-15s.

Ospina had a fantastic season playing alongside Diego Hernandez in the FC Dallas U23 side that won The League for Clubs’ TX conference and South region last summer. He was named to the 2025 TX Conference Team of the Season.

Ospina was on 3rd Degree’s college Homegrown prospect list back in December.

Transaction

Full Name: Timothy Ospina

Preferred Name: Timmy Ospina

Pronunciation: Ohh-SPEE-nuh

Connect with Timmy: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: Jan. 20, 2003 (23)

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Nationality: Colombian and American

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 180

Last Club: University of Missouri-Kansas City

