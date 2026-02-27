Categories FC Dallas, North Texas SC, Roster Rankings

FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – February 2026

by Dan Crooke1 Comment on FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – February 2026

The 2026 Major League Soccer season is a week old, and MLS NEXT Pro gets started this week, so let’s take the time to do our completely scientific power ranking of the players under contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

We look at who is playing well, who is playing at all, and who is making waves with fans and our colleagues in the media to rank all 49 contracted professionals. So without further delay …

Starting XI

RankPlayerChangeComment
1Musa, Petar​High: 1Low: 1— 0I mean, come on. Dude is in mid-season form. Can he get 15 by the World Cup break? – Buzz
2Urhoghide, Osaze​High: 2Low: 2— 0The other key piece holding things together. – Dan
3Farrington, Logan​High: 3Low: 3— 0Feels like a breakout season is coming. I predicted 10 and 10. – Buzz
4Collodi, Michael​High: 4Low: 4— 0A rough couple of minutes in the opener, but he’s still Matt Doyle’s GKotY pick! – Dan
5Cappis, Christian​High: 5Low: 5— 0Quetly, he’s FCD’s best midfielder. He’s not a playermaker, but he’s driving the bus. – Buzz
6Ramiro​High: 6Low: 6— 0O capitão. A calming influence in the opening game. – Dan
7Moore, Shaq​High: 7Low: 7— 0The other Captain. For now, he’s a CB, but he may end up having to play all over. – Buzz
8Valiente, JoaquínHigh: 8Low: 8— 0It wasn’t the DP 10 we all expected, but FC Dallas has given some hype to their new TAM signing. – Dan
9Johansson, Herman​High: 9Low: 9— 0Good start with a complete game. But he looks like he can do much more. – Buzz
10Kaick​High: 10Low: 10— 0Going into the offseason, Kaick’s minutes might reduce, but he’s transitioned to more of an 8 role. – Dan
11Kamungo, Bernard​High: 11Low: 11— 0He’s getting the starts, but his defense is a mess. How long can he hold off Ricky Louis? – Buzz
Osaze Urhoghide brings the ball down against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Osaze Urhoghide brings the ball down against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

RankPlayerChangeComment
12Ibeagha, Sebastien​High: 12Low: 12— 0Trusted, but a placeholder for now? – Dan
13Julio, Anderson​High: 13Low: 13— 0Julio provides a legit late late game threat over the top. – Buzz
14Binyamin, Ran​High: 14Low: 14— 0Only the remaining six minutes of added time, but two tackles, two aerials won, and a few sprints that showed off that engine. – Dan
15Louis, Ricky​High: 15Low: 15— 0Louis showed well in winter camp, but so did Enzo Newman last year. Is Louis the 2nd choice LWB? How long before he’s 1st? – Buzz
16Delgado, Patrickson​High: 16Low: 16— 0Lost out with the ten-less shape, but Patrickson was able to bring some stability into the midfield late in the NYRB game. – Dan
17Norris, Nolan​High: 17Low: 17— 0Norris finished ’25 on a high, but hasn’t beaten Ibby for the starting spot in ’26. So we wait. – Buzz
18Deedson​High: 18Low: 18— 0The World Cup hype is real, with a CBS interview earlier in the week. Deedson looked solid at RWB (shooting aside). – Dan
19Sarver, Sam​High: 19Low: 19— 0Are there many minutes for him when he’s 3rd or 4th striker in a wingless team? – Buzz
20Abubakar, Lalas​High: 20Low: 20— 0Lalas is a solid depth option at this point. – Dan
Ran Binyamin dribbled against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)
Ran Binyamin dribbled against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Development Team

RankPlayerChangeComment
21Sirois, Jonathan​High: 21Low: 21— 0He’s carrying a knock, but has his visa. – Buzz
22Álvaro​High: 22Low: 22— 0With a shortage of international roster spots, Alvaro is calling NTSC home for now. – Dan
23Swann, Caleb​High: 23Low: 23— 0Over the winter, Swann seemingly pulled ahead of Diego Garcia at the 8. But Binyamin probably takes his FCD minutes. – Buzz
24Torquato, Josh​High: 24Low: 24— 0Torquato has seen Ricky Louis come in ahead of him in the depth chart. – Dan
25Simmonds, Nick​High: 25Low: 25— 0Simmonds has a lot of tools to like, but he’s buried deep at striker. Lots of NTSC time to start the season, it seems. – Buzz
26Ntsabeleng, Tsiki​High: 26Low: 26— 0Started 3 of last 6 but can’t get near the Sundowns’ Champions League roster. – Dan
27Sali, EnesHigh: 27Low: 27— 0At least he’s playing. Seven games with 4 starts since his loan. – Buzz
28Starnes, Slade​High: 28Low: 28— 0Starnes is coming back from a groin injury during pre-season. – Dan
29Thompson, Brooks​High: 29Low: 29— 0The surprise 3rd keeper on loan through June. – Buzz
30Garcia, Diego​High: 30Low: 30— 0Garcia has lost minutes to Swann in preseason and further dropped down with Binyamin’s arrival. – Dan
31James, NathanielHigh: 31Low: 31— 0There’s some hype here, but no chance to see him yet. – Buzz
Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)
Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

RankPlayerChangeComment
32Montoya, NicoHigh: 32Low: 32— 0Nico got plenty of training time with the first team in preseason. He’s not played much in preseason as a result, but should be NTSC #1 going into the season. – Dan
33Nys, EdouardHigh: 33Low: 33— 0The playmaker had an unusual path and is showing at NTSC already. – Buzz
34Pelà, UmbertoHigh: 34Low: 34— 0A scout not tied to FC Dallas told me that Pela was the best 8 in NCAA soccer last season. – Dan
35Jesus, Geovane​High: 35Low: 35— 0Out TBD. Had some kind of setback in Portugal. But is at least in training to some extent. – Buzz
36Sedeh, SamHigh: 36Low: 36— 0The 16-year-old is walking into his first full season with NTSC. Likely to be behind Natty James and Nick Simmonds. – Dan
37Contreras, Jaidyn​High: 37Low: 37— 0In a wingless system, getting run outs at RWB. Which I actually think is a good idea. – Buzz
38Newman, Enzo​High: 38Low: 38— 0Newman has been a big presence returning from injury. Let’s see how it translates to playing time. – Dan
39Dymora, ErykHigh: 39Low: 39— 0The oldest NTSC keeper. Can he win the spot? – Buzz
40Baran, Daniel​High: 40Low: 40— 0An out-and-out winger in a wingless system. Where does he fit in? – Dan
41Biggar, JonahHigh: 41Low: 41— 0The newest NTSC signing is a lefty CB with some size.- Buzz
42Aroyameh, FavourHigh: 42Low: 42— 0Feeling like a bit of a spare part right now. Especially if Pela does translate to the 6. – Dan
43Charles, IanHigh: 43Low: 43— 0Out TBD. Hopefully not too much longer. Probably an RCB in this system. – Buzz
44Molina, Malachi​High: 44Low: 44— 0One of the more unusual loans. Loaned to Nashville, who in turn loaned him to their MLS NEXT Pro side, Huntsville City. – Dan
45Molomo, ZachHigh: 45Low: 45— 0I think the kid has a lot of potential, but the Biggar signing hurts his minutes. – Buzz
46Luccin, MarlonHigh: 46Low: 46— 0We haven’t seen a lot of the new Atletico Dallas coach’s son. – Dan
47Burchfield, ThomasHigh: 47Low: 47— 0He’s basically just a paid Academy player at 17. The 4th NTSC keeper on paper. – Buzz
48Kaakoush, IsaiahHigh: 48Low: 48— 0An ACL tear back in August keeps Koush on the sidelines. – Dan
49Scabin, Kaka​High: 49Low: 49— 0We just learned on Thursday that he’s done a knee again and is out for the season. – Buzz

Comments and Thoughts

Well, it should come as no surprise that Petar Musa leads the way with all the World Cup hype and an opening day brace that made him a starter on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

With no movement to talk about yet, let’s see how quickly things change in two teams that are looking to settle into the new season. Injuries always play their part, so the immediate futures of Geovane Jesus and Enzo Newman could see a big rise or fall depending on whether either has good news.

1 Comment

  1. How do we know that Ricky Louis can play any better defense? Especially at the MLS level? A couple goals and assists against low level European teams is nice, but we saw Dante Sealy do the same thing 2 seasons ago.

    Reply

