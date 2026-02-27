FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – February 2026

The 2026 Major League Soccer season is a week old, and MLS NEXT Pro gets started this week, so let’s take the time to do our completely scientific power ranking of the players under contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC.

We look at who is playing well, who is playing at all, and who is making waves with fans and our colleagues in the media to rank all 49 contracted professionals. So without further delay …

Starting XI

Rank Player Change Comment 1 Musa, Petar​ High: 1 Low: 1 — 0 I mean, come on. Dude is in mid-season form. Can he get 15 by the World Cup break? – Buzz 2 Urhoghide, Osaze​ High: 2 Low: 2 — 0 The other key piece holding things together. – Dan 3 Farrington, Logan​ High: 3 Low: 3 — 0 Feels like a breakout season is coming. I predicted 10 and 10. – Buzz 4 Collodi, Michael​ High: 4 Low: 4 — 0 A rough couple of minutes in the opener, but he’s still Matt Doyle’s GKotY pick! – Dan 5 Cappis, Christian​ High: 5 Low: 5 — 0 Quetly, he’s FCD’s best midfielder. He’s not a playermaker, but he’s driving the bus. – Buzz 6 Ramiro​ High: 6 Low: 6 — 0 O capitão. A calming influence in the opening game. – Dan 7 Moore, Shaq​ High: 7 Low: 7 — 0 The other Captain. For now, he’s a CB, but he may end up having to play all over. – Buzz 8 Valiente, Joaquín High: 8 Low: 8 — 0 It wasn’t the DP 10 we all expected, but FC Dallas has given some hype to their new TAM signing. – Dan 9 Johansson, Herman​ High: 9 Low: 9 — 0 Good start with a complete game. But he looks like he can do much more. – Buzz 10 Kaick​ High: 10 Low: 10 — 0 Going into the offseason, Kaick’s minutes might reduce, but he’s transitioned to more of an 8 role. – Dan 11 Kamungo, Bernard​ High: 11 Low: 11 — 0 He’s getting the starts, but his defense is a mess. How long can he hold off Ricky Louis? – Buzz

Osaze Urhoghide brings the ball down against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In the Mix

Rank Player Change Comment 12 Ibeagha, Sebastien​ High: 12 Low: 12 — 0 Trusted, but a placeholder for now? – Dan 13 Julio, Anderson​ High: 13 Low: 13 — 0 Julio provides a legit late late game threat over the top. – Buzz 14 Binyamin, Ran​ High: 14 Low: 14 — 0 Only the remaining six minutes of added time, but two tackles, two aerials won, and a few sprints that showed off that engine. – Dan 15 Louis, Ricky​ High: 15 Low: 15 — 0 Louis showed well in winter camp, but so did Enzo Newman last year. Is Louis the 2nd choice LWB? How long before he’s 1st? – Buzz 16 Delgado, Patrickson​ High: 16 Low: 16 — 0 Lost out with the ten-less shape, but Patrickson was able to bring some stability into the midfield late in the NYRB game. – Dan 17 Norris, Nolan​ High: 17 Low: 17 — 0 Norris finished ’25 on a high, but hasn’t beaten Ibby for the starting spot in ’26. So we wait. – Buzz 18 Deedson​ High: 18 Low: 18 — 0 The World Cup hype is real, with a CBS interview earlier in the week. Deedson looked solid at RWB (shooting aside). – Dan 19 Sarver, Sam​ High: 19 Low: 19 — 0 Are there many minutes for him when he’s 3rd or 4th striker in a wingless team? – Buzz 20 Abubakar, Lalas​ High: 20 Low: 20 — 0 Lalas is a solid depth option at this point. – Dan

Ran Binyamin dribbled against Toronto FC, February 21, 2026. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Development Team

Rank Player Change Comment 21 Sirois, Jonathan​ High: 21 Low: 21 — 0 He’s carrying a knock, but has his visa. – Buzz 22 Álvaro​ High: 22 Low: 22 — 0 With a shortage of international roster spots, Alvaro is calling NTSC home for now. – Dan 23 Swann, Caleb​ High: 23 Low: 23 — 0 Over the winter, Swann seemingly pulled ahead of Diego Garcia at the 8. But Binyamin probably takes his FCD minutes. – Buzz 24 Torquato, Josh​ High: 24 Low: 24 — 0 Torquato has seen Ricky Louis come in ahead of him in the depth chart. – Dan 25 Simmonds, Nick​ High: 25 Low: 25 — 0 Simmonds has a lot of tools to like, but he’s buried deep at striker. Lots of NTSC time to start the season, it seems. – Buzz 26 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki​ High: 26 Low: 26 — 0 Started 3 of last 6 but can’t get near the Sundowns’ Champions League roster. – Dan 27 Sali, Enes High: 27 Low: 27 — 0 At least he’s playing. Seven games with 4 starts since his loan. – Buzz 28 Starnes, Slade​ High: 28 Low: 28 — 0 Starnes is coming back from a groin injury during pre-season. – Dan 29 Thompson, Brooks​ High: 29 Low: 29 — 0 The surprise 3rd keeper on loan through June. – Buzz 30 Garcia, Diego​ High: 30 Low: 30 — 0 Garcia has lost minutes to Swann in preseason and further dropped down with Binyamin’s arrival. – Dan 31 James, Nathaniel High: 31 Low: 31 — 0 There’s some hype here, but no chance to see him yet. – Buzz

Caleb Swann takes on Austin FC II. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

In Reserve

Rank Player Change Comment 32 Montoya, Nico High: 32 Low: 32 — 0 Nico got plenty of training time with the first team in preseason. He’s not played much in preseason as a result, but should be NTSC #1 going into the season. – Dan 33 Nys, Edouard High: 33 Low: 33 — 0 The playmaker had an unusual path and is showing at NTSC already. – Buzz 34 Pelà, Umberto High: 34 Low: 34 — 0 A scout not tied to FC Dallas told me that Pela was the best 8 in NCAA soccer last season. – Dan 35 Jesus, Geovane​ High: 35 Low: 35 — 0 Out TBD. Had some kind of setback in Portugal. But is at least in training to some extent. – Buzz 36 Sedeh, Sam High: 36 Low: 36 — 0 The 16-year-old is walking into his first full season with NTSC. Likely to be behind Natty James and Nick Simmonds. – Dan 37 Contreras, Jaidyn​ High: 37 Low: 37 — 0 In a wingless system, getting run outs at RWB. Which I actually think is a good idea. – Buzz 38 Newman, Enzo​ High: 38 Low: 38 — 0 Newman has been a big presence returning from injury. Let’s see how it translates to playing time. – Dan 39 Dymora, Eryk High: 39 Low: 39 — 0 The oldest NTSC keeper. Can he win the spot? – Buzz 40 Baran, Daniel​ High: 40 Low: 40 — 0 An out-and-out winger in a wingless system. Where does he fit in? – Dan 41 Biggar, Jonah High: 41 Low: 41 — 0 The newest NTSC signing is a lefty CB with some size.- Buzz 42 Aroyameh, Favour High: 42 Low: 42 — 0 Feeling like a bit of a spare part right now. Especially if Pela does translate to the 6. – Dan 43 Charles, Ian High: 43 Low: 43 — 0 Out TBD. Hopefully not too much longer. Probably an RCB in this system. – Buzz 44 Molina, Malachi​ High: 44 Low: 44 — 0 One of the more unusual loans. Loaned to Nashville, who in turn loaned him to their MLS NEXT Pro side, Huntsville City. – Dan 45 Molomo, Zach High: 45 Low: 45 — 0 I think the kid has a lot of potential, but the Biggar signing hurts his minutes. – Buzz 46 Luccin, Marlon High: 46 Low: 46 — 0 We haven’t seen a lot of the new Atletico Dallas coach’s son. – Dan 47 Burchfield, Thomas High: 47 Low: 47 — 0 He’s basically just a paid Academy player at 17. The 4th NTSC keeper on paper. – Buzz 48 Kaakoush, Isaiah High: 48 Low: 48 — 0 An ACL tear back in August keeps Koush on the sidelines. – Dan 49 Scabin, Kaka​ High: 49 Low: 49 — 0 We just learned on Thursday that he’s done a knee again and is out for the season. – Buzz

Comments and Thoughts

Well, it should come as no surprise that Petar Musa leads the way with all the World Cup hype and an opening day brace that made him a starter on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

With no movement to talk about yet, let’s see how quickly things change in two teams that are looking to settle into the new season. Injuries always play their part, so the immediate futures of Geovane Jesus and Enzo Newman could see a big rise or fall depending on whether either has good news.