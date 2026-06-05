North Texas SC signs Da’vian Kimbrough on loan with buy option from Sacramento Republic FC

North Texas SC has signed forward Da’vian Kimbrough on loan from USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with a club option for a permanent transfer.

“We are very much looking forward to getting Da’vian into our environment,” North Texas SC head coach John Gall said. “He’s a talented young player with a lot of potential. He’s coachable, hard-working, and determined, all the traits that give young players the best chance to succeed.”

Kimbrough signed a professional contract with Sacramento at the age of 13 years, 5 months, and 13 days, becoming the youngest professional athlete in US sports history. On Oct. 1, 2023, Kimbrough made his professional debut for Sacramento Republic FC at 13 years, 7 months and 13 days old, becoming the youngest player to debut in a professional American soccer league. Current FC Dallas assistant coach Mark Briggs, who was Sacramento’s head coach at the time, handed Kimbrough his professional debut.

Internationally, Kimbrough has represented both Mexico and the United States at the youth national team level.

3rd Degree Explains

It would be understandable if you saw this headline and thought to yourself something like “who?” or “why should I care?” Allow me to explain.

First off, this signing isn’t about the remainder of this season; it’s about the future. This kid has, according to everyone who scouts him, an immense future. No one signs a kid to a pro contract at 13 years of age otherwise. So the key language in this whole deal is “with a club option for a permanent transfer.”

This is a big get for the future, a coveted dual-nation prospect with big upside.

A 16-year-old striker, as good as he will someday probably be, isn’t going to help NTSC all that much for the back end of 2026. This is just the first stage of what should be the eventual buy by “North Texas SC” – a.k.a. FC Dallas – and eventual “move” from NTSC to FC Dallas.

Da’vian Kimbrough, Sacramento Republic, 2026. (Courtesy Sacramento Republic)

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Da’vian Jaleel Kimbrough

Pronunciation: DAY-vee-AHN KIMM-bro

Connect with Kimbrough: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Feb 18, 2010 (16)

Birthplace: Woodland, California

Nationality: United States, Mexico

Height: 5’9”

Last Club: Sacramento Republic FC

TRANSACTION: North Texas SC acquires forward Da’vian Kimbrough on loan from Sacramento Republic FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.