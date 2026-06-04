Dallas Trinity Roster Update: Thirteen Departures and Counting

Thirteen confirmed departures, including three of the four starters from the playoff semifinal back line, leave Dallas Trinity with needs at nearly every position heading into year three.

Updated as news develops

Two seasons in, and Dallas Trinity FC is clearing the deck. Twelve departures have been confirmed since the playoff semifinal loss at Lexington on May 23: three retirements, two college departures, and eight releases. This is the most significant roster turnover in the club’s brief history- granted, it’s been two seasons- and most of it is intentional.

The players who are gone include the captain, three of the four defenders who started in Kentucky, the inaugural Golden Boot winner, and the team’s leading scorer from 2025-26. What Thackeray builds to replace them will be the first real test of what this club intends to become.

The 2025-26 season gave the club a clear picture of what it needed. Trinity qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season, but it finished fourth with a minus-four goal differential, the only playoff team in the league in negative territory, and scored six fewer goals than the inaugural year while conceding ten more. Home attendance dropped 14 percent. Sporting Club Jacksonville, a first-year expansion side, averaged 7,494 fans per home match and finished one point off the Players’ Shield.

Thackeray arrived in January knowing the roster he inherited and spent the spring running what he described as a trial-and-error period. The offseason is the first chance he has had to build a squad around a system he controls from the start. These departures are largely how that starts.

Dallas Trinity FC GM Chris Petrucelli welcomes new Head Coach Nathan Thackeray to the club (January 22, 2026, The Hockaday School)

Confirmed Departures

Retirements

Amber Wisner

Wisner retires as captain and defender at the end of a two-year contract that ran exactly as planned. She finishes with 60 club appearances, All-League First Team honors in both seasons, and the distinction of being the first player in USL Super League history to surpass 5,000 consecutive league minutes. 3rd Degree covered her career in full in “Hold the Line: Amber Wisner’s Last Walk to the Cotton Bowl.”

Maya McCutcheon

McCutcheon retires at 25. She started the playoff semifinal at center back and played every role the club asked of her in one professional season in Dallas. The Murphy native played high school soccer at Plano East and captained the FC Dallas Girls Academy to the 2017 ECNL National Championship alongside Samar Guidry before going on to Oklahoma and then West Virginia. She came home to play at the Cotton Bowl and retired after one year of doing it.

Maya McCutcheon touches the ball in front of the home supporters – Carolina Ascent at Dallas Trinity, Apr. 19, 2026 (Anna Dolmany, Dallas Trinity FC)

Samantha Estrada

Estrada retires after two seasons. The El Paso native captained Chris Petrucelli’s SMU program and became the club’s fifth overall signing in the summer of 2024, announced on the same day as her former Mustang teammate Allie Thornton. They were the first piece of the SMU pipeline Petrucelli brought to Trinity. Two seasons later, both are gone in the same offseason.

College Departures

Sealey Strawn

Strawn departs for the University of North Carolina, where Wisner won two national titles and had her jersey retired in 2013. The Prosper native led Dallas in goals this season with five and earned three U-19 USWNT call-ups along the way. She won the Young Player of the Year award in 2024-25. On May 16, the night of the home finale, she sang the national anthem and then scored twice. Her move to Chapel Hill is the academy pipeline working exactly as intended.

Caroline Swann

Swann departs for the University of Texas. The Dallas native and Solar Soccer Club product announced her Longhorns commitment on April 2 for the Class of 2027. Swann came through the same youth program as Thornton and Lexi Missimo.

Caroline Swann prepares to take a throw-in against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Releases

Allie Thornton

Thornton won the inaugural USL Super League Golden Boot with 13 goals in 2024-25, a single-season record at the time, and she did it as an Arlington native playing for her former college coach at the club she had grown up dreaming about. In 2025-26 she scored four goals in 26 matches.

The decision not to renew Thornton’s contract is a football decision, and the production numbers make it a defensible one. Thornton is a Kennedale High School state champion and Solar SC product who played four years for Petrucelli at SMU, went professional in France and Belgium, and won two Belgian league titles at Anderlecht, then returned home in 2024 to play for her college coach at Trinity.

Bethany Bos

Bos was released after one season. The former NWSL standout signed in February with 42 career goals, most of them during her record run at Seattle Reign, and scored three goals in fourteen spring appearances while working back to form after an extended absence from the game. The fit was not enough to earn a second year.

Bethany Bos holds off two defenders to kill the clock against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Hannah Davison

Davison was an original signing in May 2024, a Northwestern alum with NWSL and European experience who gave the club credibility at the back before it had earned any. The first goal in Dallas Trinity history was hers, a header against Tampa Bay on August 17, 2024, in the club’s second-ever match. She started the playoff semifinal at center back nearly two full seasons later.

Samar Guidry

Guidry grew up in McKinney, played youth soccer at McKinney Boyd, and captained the FC Dallas Girls Academy alongside McCutcheon on that 2017 ECNL national championship team. She went on to five years at Virginia, All-ACC honors, and a U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance before signing with Trinity last July. She started 25 league matches and the playoff semifinal at right back in her first professional season.

Samar Guidry doves headfirst into the action against Spokane Zephyr, April 4, 2025. (Mike Brooks, 3rd Degree)

Lauren Lapomarda

Lapomarda, a Prosper native and Texas alum, made her professional debut as a substitute in the playoff semifinal at Lexington. Released after one season.

Kiley Dulaney

Dulaney, a defender who contributed minutes across the season without a significant impact, has been released after one season.

Caroline Kelly

Kelly, a TCU alum, contributed minutes across the season without establishing herself as a consistent starter. Released after one season.

Jenny Danielsson

Danielsson brought 38 senior caps for Finland and more than a decade of professional experience across Europe to Dallas in 2024. She made two league appearances in 2025-26.

Status and Absences

Heather Stainbrook

Stainbrook returns to begin 2026-27 on loan from the Washington Spirit but will not be available for the full campaign. The loan is for a full calendar year, the same arrangement for Deborah Abiodun’s loan in 2024-25. She is a useful piece for the first part of the year but not a solution long-term, unless Trinity look to acquire her outright.

Chioma Ubogagu

Ubogagu tore her ACL in the final regular-season match on May 16. She posted on Instagram this week that she had undergone surgery. ACL recoveries typically run the better part of a year. She led the team in assists with four, won December Player of the Month and December Goal of the Month, and is 33 years old. Her contract status is unknown, but the math on a comeback at her age is genuinely uncertain.

Chioma Ubogagu at Carolina Ascent – Feb. 21, 2026 (Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Where the Roster Stands

Start with what is settled. Of the eleven players who started the playoff semifinal at Lexington, five are confirmed gone: McCutcheon, Davison, Guidry, Wisner, and Thornton. Strawn is headed to college. Ubogagu is recovering from surgery with no timeline for return and no clarity on her contract. That is seven of the eleven starters accounted for, and none of them are coming back.

Three of the four defenders who started in Lexington are gone. Cyera Hintzen started at left back that night and returns. Lauren Flynn, when healthy, is the best option at center back on the roster but missed critical late-season matches after a lower leg injury set her back. Flynn had bilateral compartment syndrome that cost her most of the 2024 season at Utah Royals.

Her availability for 2026-27 is not certain, and her ceiling when she is available is high. What sits behind her is Sydney Cheesman, a promising rookie from LSU who showed strong distribution at the number six in the spring and has college experience at center back and fullback. The signings that come at this position will tell you what Thackeray believes Trinity needs to be defensively.

The offensive picture is the most straightforward of the position groups in some ways and the most incomplete in others. Camryn Lancaster developed into a genuine right-side threat as the season progressed, and sources close to the club indicate that Jasmine Hamid is expected to return on the left following her April transfer from Fort Lauderdale. Both give Thackeray a wide attack with creativity and directness.

But Trinity’s top two scorers from 2025-26 are gone, and Bos, who scored three goals in fourteen spring appearances while working back to form after an extended absence from the game, was released before the central striker question could be answered. Lancaster and Hamid are a foundation. They are not a finishing line.

Camryn Lancaster lines up a shot in the Dallas Trinity FC game against Fort Lauderdale United FC, April 19, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

In midfield, the picture Thackeray inherits is more interesting than it first appears. Stainbrook covers only the first few weeks of the season and then returns to Washington, a known constraint rather than a surprise. Cheesman earned a look at the number six in the spring, and the results were encouraging. Wayny Balata‘s health after a late-season injury is unresolved, but she was unconvincing in midfield this season anyway, even if her minute totals were partly a product of Wisner’s time spent covering the back line.

Then there is Lexi Missimo, reportedly the highest-paid player in the USL Super League, who lost her starting spot after returning from injury late in the season. A Missimo who returns to the form that earned that contract would change the character of this midfield, but that form has yet to be seen.

Thackeray has said negotiations with current players are ongoing. What comes out of those conversations at this position will matter.

The Priorities

The back line comes first, and Thackeray has indicated the work is already underway. “We have a plan in place of the profiles that we’ll try to get,” he said before the semifinal. “We’ve got some already that will be announced at a later date.”

The club conceded 40 goals in 28 matches in 2025-26. The new back line is the foundation everything else gets built on.

Nathan Thackeray walks the sideline in the USL Super League Semifinal at Lexington – May 23, 2026 (Keiona Thompson, Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

A goalscorer follows. Cat Barry scored 15 for Lexington this season, Baylee DeSmit scored 12 for Jacksonville, and Trinity finished the year with only 36 total goals. Lancaster on the right and Hamid on the left give Thackeray a wide attack to build around. What they do not give him is a striker capable of double-figure production. That is the most important attacking signing this offseason.

In midfield, the Missimo question defines the position. The outcome of Thackeray’s ongoing negotiations with current players will answer that question one way or another before the season starts.

A backup goalkeeper rounds out the list. Tyler McCamey is the starter. Thackeray said it plainly before the semifinal: “She’s elite at that. Her ability to bring calmness and consistency within her performances, she’s excelled in that regard.” That question is settled. Estrada’s retirement means Trinity carries one goalkeeper into the offseason. A backup has to be added before training camp opens.

Coming Next

Thackeray, before the May 23 semifinal: “Give us another season or another six months, and you’ll see another increase of capabilities.” The offseason is where that starts. More departures may come. The signings will follow. This piece will be updated as the roster takes shape.

The 2026-27 USL Super League season opens in August.

2026-27 Dallas Trinity Roster as of June 4th

9 players.