Five DFW ladies in the roster for US U20 camp in Spain

U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team head coach Vicky Jepson has called up 20 players for a training camp and matches that will run from June 1-9 in southern Spain. Five players from the DFW area have been named in the squad.

Evan O’Steen is from Grapevine and played for Solar and Dallas Trinity.

Kiara Gilmore is from Allen and played for FC Dallas and Dallas Trinity.

Kennedy Fuller is from Southlake and played for Solar.

Ainsley McCammon is from Bedford and played for Solar.

Emeri Adames is from Red Oak and played for Solar.

O’Steen, McCammon, and Adames all play for the Seattle Reign.

The camp is part of the U20 preparations for the 2026 U20 World Cup. In Spain, the USA will play France twice, on June 5 and June 8

US U20 Women’s roster for Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

Goalkeepers (2): Caroline Birkel (Stanford; St. Louis, Mo.), Evan O’Steen (Seattle Reign FC; Grapevine, Texas)

Defenders (7): Aven Alvarez (UNC; New Hill, N.C.), Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Lizzie Boamah (Stanford; San Diego, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (Wisconsin; Allen, Texas), Emma Johnson (Penn State; Greenfield, Ind.), Hope Munson (UNC; Holladay, Utah), Katie Scott (Kansas City Current; Fairview, Pa.)

Midfielders (5): Kennedy Fuller (Angel City FC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign FC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Stanford; Fairfax, Va.), Nyanya Touray (Florida State; Silver Spring, Md.), Linda Ullmark (Houston Dash; Buffalo, N.Y.)

Forwards (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC; Red Oak, Texas), Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave FC; Doral, Fla.), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave FC; San Diego, Calif.), Alex Buck (Washington; Medina, Wash.), Onyeka Gamero (Bay FC; Cerritos, Calif.), Micayla Johnson (Chicago Stars FC; Troy, Mich.)