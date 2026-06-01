FCD’s Nolan Norris called up for US U21 camp in Slovenia

US Soccer has announced the 19-player roster that will take part in the US U21 Men’s National Team training camp from June 1-9 in Rogaška Slatina, Slovenia. FC Dallas’ Nolan Norris has been named in the squad.

Also of note for FC Dallas fans is Academy Alum Julian Eyestone, who plays at Brentford.

During the camp, the U-21 MNT will play matches against Ukraine U-21 on June 5 (noon ET / 6 p.m. local) and Uzbekistan U-21 on June 8 (noon ET / 6 p.m. local), with both games taking place at Nogometno igrišče Stadium in Rogaška Slatina.

Russell Payne, who serves as head coach at Northwestern University, will again lead the U-21 MNT this month.

This camp is part of the preparations of the U.S. Men’s Olympic Soccer Team and its participation in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

US UNDER-21 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Goalkeepers (2): Julian Eyestone (Brentford/ENG; Dallas, Texas), Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.)

Defenders (5): Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC; Seattle, Wash.), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Justin Reynolds (Sporting Kansas City; Chicago, Ill.), Thomas Williams (Nashville SC; Titusville, Fla.)

Midfielders (6): Santiago Castaneda (Paderborn/GER; Tampa, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.), Brooklyn Raines (New England Revolution; Chicago, Ill.)

Forwards (6): Zach Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.), Cole Campbell (Hoffenheim/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.), Alan Carleton (Sandvikens/DEN; Marietta, Ga.), Damion Downs (Hamburg/GER; Schwebenried, Germany), Oluwakorede Osundina (Casa Pia/POR; Redmond, Wash.)