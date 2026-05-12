Hold the Line: Amber Wisner’s Last Walk to the Cotton Bowl

Amber Wisner will play her 5,000th consecutive minute of USL Super League soccer on Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl. She will be the first player in league history to do it. If she completes the game, she will also, by the time the math is done, be the only player to have played every minute of the league’s first two seasons.

Then she is going to walk off the Cotton Bowl Stadium pitch for the last time as a professional, and by the time it’s over, Dallas Trinity FC will know whether they get to play another match.

The captain’s farewell tour has been in the works since long before training camp started this season. When Chris Petrucelli asked her in 2024 how long she wanted to play, Wisner gave him a number. Two years. She and her then-fiancé had already had the conversation about what came next for their family.

So the contract was written for two years, and the plan was written for two years, and now the two years are up. The only piece of the script still being written is whether the captain’s last home match is a goodbye or a launching pad.

Amber Wisner (nee Brooks) Wins Prestigious NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award in 2013 (via University of North Carolina Athletics)

The numbers Wisner is closing the chapter on do not fit on a bobblehead. Two NCAA national titles at North Carolina, where her jersey was retired in 2013, the year she left. A Frauen-Bundesliga championship with Bayern Munich in 2014-15 and a UEFA Women’s Champions League appearance to go with it. The 2015 NWSL Shield with Seattle. Three straight Iron Woman seasons in Houston from 2016 to 2019, the NWSL record for most consecutive minutes played, 2017 Dash MVP, 2018 Dash Defender of the Year, captain in Houston for four seasons. Over 11,000 NWSL minutes. 150-plus NWSL appearances. One senior cap with the United States, a 4-1 win over Brazil in November 2013, 81 minutes at 22 years old.

That cap is the one she would play again. Not for the result, but for the experience. “I was so nervous and just so caught up in the moment that I forgot. I don’t remember any of it happening,” she said. “I was young, too. I was 22 years old and over my head.”

The other game she would replay is closer to home and more recent. The home finale last season against Carolina, when Trinity needed a result against the team that finished first in the table. They got it. “We played so well against the first-place team,” she said. “So, in terms of Dallas Trinity, that was probably a game that I’d like to live over again.”

A year later, she still wants one more.

Wisner doesn’t talk about her career as a list of trophies. She talks about it as a list of things she had to outlast. Trades she didn’t ask for. Coaches who didn’t favor her. The years before guaranteed contracts, when a phone call could end a season. She came up through what she calls the dirty work years. The legwork generation. The players who built the floor that the women coming up now are standing on.

She is clear-eyed about that, too. “I had it so much better” than the players before her, she said, citing the 99ers she grew up watching at the 2003 World Cup in Philadelphia. “We all play a role. You can’t control when you’re born. It’s just about leaving the generation better off than what you had.” The bittersweet edge of timing it the way she did is not lost on her, either. “If I was five, six, seven years younger, I’d be truly benefiting from the increased salaries and benefits.”

Instead, she gets to be one of the people who made it possible for someone else to.

Anyone who has covered her, coached her, or played with her has heard some version of the same thing. The job is to be available. The job is to be fit. The job is to be ready for 90 minutes, and to leave the rest to the coach. She has never walked into an office and made demands about her minutes.

She has been pulled off the field exactly once this season, in the I-45 Texas Showdown against the Houston Dash, and only because it made sense for other players to get minutes against her old club. It was the first time she’d ever had to hand off the armband while wearing maroon and gold. She was, by her own admission, a little pissed off about it anyway.

The streak that ends Saturday is not the point. The streak is a byproduct of the point.

Amber Wisner during her time with Houston Dash (via NWSL)

Wisner is a quote collector. She has been since college.

At North Carolina, every player had to memorize Anson Dorrance’s twelve core values, and one of them stuck harder than the rest. The first one. It’s a quote from George Bernard Shaw, a verse she recited from memory: The true joy in life is to be a force of fortune, instead of a feverish, selfish clod of ailments and grievances, complaining that the world will not devote itself to making you happy.

She paraphrased the rest of it the way someone does when they have lived inside a sentence for fifteen years. “No one in this world, it’s not their job to make you happy. You have to go out and find your own fortune and make your own luck, and find joy yourself, and push through.”

She has a thing she wants the younger players to hear before she leaves the room. The generation coming up has been a little more coddled, she said, had a little more of it handed to them, and she does not say it with bitterness so much as with the calm of someone who has spent a career proving the alternative.

The other quote is from Braveheart. Hold the line.

“Obviously, being more of a defender, it has actual meaning in terms of holding the line. But I think again, just getting back to circumstances, things outside your control, they might beat you down at times, but persevere, hold that line, stand for what you believe in, keep pushing for what you want, don’t let anyone decide your circumstances at the end of the day.”

She has held that line for her entire career.

Amber Wisner salutes the fans at Cotton Bowl Stadium (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

The pregame speech she gives her teammates is not complicated, which is exactly the point. She talks in terms of simplicity of tactical vision. Breaking down the game to its core elements.

“It’s a bunch of one v one, two v one, two v two mini games, and then eventually 11 v 11,” she said. “It’s having that desire to win your individual battles, help your teammates win theirs, cover each other. I think sometimes we complicate it too much. It’s combat. It’s just beating your direct opponent and taking pride in that.”

Not to say that Wisner is anti-tactics. She has a master’s degree in football business from Barcelona. She has been sitting in front office meetings with Petrucelli and with team owners Charlie Neil and Dory Ariza, learning how a club gets built from the ticketing office out. She knows what a balanced roster looks like, and she knows why guaranteed contracts changed the game. She wants her next chapter to be in a front office, as a GM or a sporting director, and she’s been saying so for years.

What she means is something simpler. If six or seven or eight of the eleven players on the field decide they are going to be harder to play against than the eleven on the other side, the score usually takes care of itself. That is not a slogan. That is a description of how she has played for two decades. Always in the fight, never backing down from a challenge.

The math heading into Saturday is the cleanest it has been in months and the most fragile it could possibly be. Dallas (10-10-7, 37 points) earned three points in Tampa Bay on May 9 behind a Samar Guidry strike inside two minutes and a Camryn Lancaster finish in the 27th. Spokane Zephyr (8-9-10, 36 points) won later that night against DC Power and stayed alive. One playoff spot remains. Both clubs have one match left.

Spokane plays Brooklyn at home Saturday afternoon. Trinity plays Fort Lauderdale at the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. CT, the final match of Decision Day. By the time the captain walks out of the tunnel, she will know exactly what needs to be done.

Win, and Dallas is in. Anything else, and the math has to come from somewhere else.

Wisner’s husband, Jay, has already told her this is how it would go. “He’s like, that’s when you do your best,” she said. She did not argue.

There is a part of her that would have liked the comfort of a clinched berth before kickoff, and a part of her that knows herself well enough to admit that the version of her that needs to win every battle is the version that has gotten her this far. “I think for me, I am somewhat sentimental, but when it comes to games, I’m all business,” she said. “I’m not too worried about a flood of emotions or anything hitting me during the 90 minutes.”

Amber Wisner & her pup Henley (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

She wants 302 career games. She wants the trophy in two weeks. The home crowd, she said, deserves to see what a healthy Trinity side can do when the consequences are real. And if it comes down to the last whistle of the last home match of her career, she wants to hold the line one more time.

The dream version of the next month, the one she would have described two years ago when she signed the contract, ends with her lifting the Super League trophy on the road in a borrowed locker room. Three wins, in order: Fort Lauderdale Saturday at The Cotton Bowl, a semifinal on the road, a final on the road. The path does not bend.

It is a lot to ask of one captain. It is also exactly the kind of ask that the entire shape of her career has been built around answering.

The Golden Girls host Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Cotton Bowl for Fan Appreciation Night and the final home match of Amber Wisner’s career. Bobbleheads on the concourse, fireworks after the whistle, a captain’s tour of the field to follow. The match airs on KFAA (Ch. 29) and streams on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

Hold the line.