FC Dallas salaries from the MLS PA salary drop – May 2026

The MLS Players Association has dropped its biannual salary list for all MLS players. So, as we always do, I’ve gone in and pulled all the FC Dallas data.

FC Dallas Player Salaries – May 2026

Player Base Salary Guaranteed Comp Roster Note Petar Musa $2,450,000 $2,880,000 Designated Player Santiago Moreno $803,125 $938,387 Designated Player Shaq Moore $800,000 $870,000 TAM Player Anderson Julio $750,000 $820,000 TAM Player Sebastien Ibeagha $730,000 $793,625 Herman Johansson $600,000 $740,000 TAM Player Osaze Urhoghide $580,000 $643,982 TAM Player Ramiro (Benetti) $575,000 $575,000 Lalas Abubakar $460,000 $495,000 Louicius Deedson $400,000 $450,319 Geovane (de Jesus Rocha) $400,000 $447,000 U22 Initiative Joaquín Valiente $400,000 $442,022 TAM Player Logan Farrington $350,000 $417,000 Enes Sali $350,000 $395,000 U22 Initiative Christian Cappis $352,000 $352,000 Ran Binyamin $275,000 $302,083 U22 Initiative Patrickson Delgado $260,000 $286,280 U22 Initiative Bernard Kamungo $250,000 $281,000 Jonathan Sirois $250,000 $267,625 Tsiki Ntsabeleng $230,000 $257,000 Loan out Kaick (Ferreira) $200,000 $251,900 U22 Initiative Nolan Norris $200,000 $218,642 Homegrown Michael Collodi $113,400 $125,825 Homegrown Álvaro Augusto $113,400 $125,518 Brooks Thompson $113,400 $113,400 Loan in Lex SC Sam Sarver $113,400 $113,400 Nicholas Simmonds $88,025 $102,704 GA Daniel Baran $88,025 $102,241 HG, loan out NTSC Diego García $88,025 $101,666 Homegrown Malachi Molina $88,025 $100,741 HG, loan out NSH Joshua Torquato $88,025 $96,025 Homegrown Slade Starnes $88,025 $93,472 Homegrown Ricky Louis $88,025 $88,858 GA Caleb Swann $88,025 $88,025 Homegrown Enzo Newman $88,025 $88,025 Loan out NTSC Jaidyn Contreras $88,025 $88,025 HG, loan out NTSC Kaka Scabin $88,025 $88,025 HG, loan out NTSC

Notes and Comments

Joaquín Valiente and Osaze Urhoghide are TAM players because of the price to acquire them.

I assume Sebastien Ibeagha is not a TAM player via GAM buy-down.

The MLSPA listed Malachi Molina as a Nashville SC player even though he’s on loan to them from FCD. I assume it’s cause he’s on Nash’s cap, although he is a homegrown and cap-free? Officially, he’s still an FCD player, so I added him. Nashville has him on loan to Huntsville City FC.

While Michael Collodi is a Homegrown, he’s a senior roster player.

Santiago Moreno, while a DP, is a price he could be bought down to TAM if FCD wanted to at some point.

Osaze Urhoghide is an absolute steal at his number.

Geovane’s salary is mind-boggling when you consider he hasn’t played since Sept 2, 2023. That’s almost 3 years.

Christian Cappis and Logan Farrington are also terrific value contracts.