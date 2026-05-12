FC Dallas salaries from the MLS PA salary drop – May 2026

The MLS Players Association has dropped its biannual salary list for all MLS players. So, as we always do, I’ve gone in and pulled all the FC Dallas data.
FC Dallas Player Salaries – May 2026
|Player
|Base Salary
|Guaranteed Comp
|Roster Note
|Petar Musa
|$2,450,000
|$2,880,000
|Designated Player
|Santiago Moreno
|$803,125
|$938,387
|Designated Player
|Shaq Moore
|$800,000
|$870,000
|TAM Player
|Anderson Julio
|$750,000
|$820,000
|TAM Player
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|$730,000
|$793,625
|Herman Johansson
|$600,000
|$740,000
|TAM Player
|Osaze Urhoghide
|$580,000
|$643,982
|TAM Player
|Ramiro (Benetti)
|$575,000
|$575,000
|Lalas Abubakar
|$460,000
|$495,000
|Louicius Deedson
|$400,000
|$450,319
|Geovane (de Jesus Rocha)
|$400,000
|$447,000
|U22 Initiative
|Joaquín Valiente
|$400,000
|$442,022
|TAM Player
|Logan Farrington
|$350,000
|$417,000
|Enes Sali
|$350,000
|$395,000
|U22 Initiative
|Christian Cappis
|$352,000
|$352,000
|Ran Binyamin
|$275,000
|$302,083
|U22 Initiative
|Patrickson Delgado
|$260,000
|$286,280
|U22 Initiative
|Bernard Kamungo
|$250,000
|$281,000
|Jonathan Sirois
|$250,000
|$267,625
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|$230,000
|$257,000
|Loan out
|Kaick (Ferreira)
|$200,000
|$251,900
|U22 Initiative
|Nolan Norris
|$200,000
|$218,642
|Homegrown
|Michael Collodi
|$113,400
|$125,825
|Homegrown
|Álvaro Augusto
|$113,400
|$125,518
|Brooks Thompson
|$113,400
|$113,400
|Loan in Lex SC
|Sam Sarver
|$113,400
|$113,400
|Nicholas Simmonds
|$88,025
|$102,704
|GA
|Daniel Baran
|$88,025
|$102,241
|HG, loan out NTSC
|Diego García
|$88,025
|$101,666
|Homegrown
|Malachi Molina
|$88,025
|$100,741
|HG, loan out NSH
|Joshua Torquato
|$88,025
|$96,025
|Homegrown
|Slade Starnes
|$88,025
|$93,472
|Homegrown
|Ricky Louis
|$88,025
|$88,858
|GA
|Caleb Swann
|$88,025
|$88,025
|Homegrown
|Enzo Newman
|$88,025
|$88,025
|Loan out NTSC
|Jaidyn Contreras
|$88,025
|$88,025
|HG, loan out NTSC
|Kaka Scabin
|$88,025
|$88,025
|HG, loan out NTSC
Notes and Comments
Joaquín Valiente and Osaze Urhoghide are TAM players because of the price to acquire them.
I assume Sebastien Ibeagha is not a TAM player via GAM buy-down.
The MLSPA listed Malachi Molina as a Nashville SC player even though he’s on loan to them from FCD. I assume it’s cause he’s on Nash’s cap, although he is a homegrown and cap-free? Officially, he’s still an FCD player, so I added him. Nashville has him on loan to Huntsville City FC.
While Michael Collodi is a Homegrown, he’s a senior roster player.
Santiago Moreno, while a DP, is a price he could be bought down to TAM if FCD wanted to at some point.
Osaze Urhoghide is an absolute steal at his number.
Geovane’s salary is mind-boggling when you consider he hasn’t played since Sept 2, 2023. That’s almost 3 years.
Christian Cappis and Logan Farrington are also terrific value contracts.