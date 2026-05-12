Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas salaries from the MLS PA salary drop – May 2026

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas salaries from the MLS PA salary drop – May 2026

The MLS Players Association has dropped its biannual salary list for all MLS players. So, as we always do, I’ve gone in and pulled all the FC Dallas data.

FC Dallas Player Salaries – May 2026

PlayerBase SalaryGuaranteed CompRoster Note
Petar Musa$2,450,000$2,880,000Designated Player
Santiago Moreno$803,125$938,387Designated Player
Shaq Moore$800,000$870,000TAM Player
Anderson Julio$750,000$820,000TAM Player
Sebastien Ibeagha$730,000$793,625 
Herman Johansson$600,000$740,000TAM Player
Osaze Urhoghide$580,000$643,982TAM Player
Ramiro (Benetti)$575,000$575,000 
Lalas Abubakar$460,000$495,000 
Louicius Deedson$400,000$450,319 
Geovane (de Jesus Rocha)$400,000$447,000U22 Initiative
Joaquín Valiente$400,000$442,022TAM Player
Logan Farrington$350,000$417,000 
Enes Sali$350,000$395,000U22 Initiative
Christian Cappis$352,000$352,000 
Ran Binyamin$275,000$302,083U22 Initiative
Patrickson Delgado$260,000$286,280U22 Initiative
Bernard Kamungo$250,000$281,000 
Jonathan Sirois$250,000$267,625 
Tsiki Ntsabeleng$230,000$257,000Loan out
Kaick (Ferreira)$200,000$251,900U22 Initiative
Nolan Norris$200,000$218,642Homegrown
Michael Collodi$113,400$125,825Homegrown
Álvaro Augusto$113,400$125,518 
Brooks Thompson$113,400$113,400Loan in Lex SC
Sam Sarver$113,400$113,400 
Nicholas Simmonds$88,025$102,704GA
Daniel Baran$88,025$102,241HG, loan out NTSC
Diego García$88,025$101,666Homegrown
Malachi Molina$88,025$100,741HG, loan out NSH
Joshua Torquato$88,025$96,025Homegrown
Slade Starnes$88,025$93,472Homegrown
Ricky Louis$88,025$88,858GA
Caleb Swann$88,025$88,025Homegrown
Enzo Newman$88,025$88,025Loan out NTSC
Jaidyn Contreras$88,025$88,025HG, loan out NTSC
Kaka Scabin$88,025$88,025HG, loan out NTSC

Notes and Comments

Joaquín Valiente and Osaze Urhoghide are TAM players because of the price to acquire them.

I assume Sebastien Ibeagha is not a TAM player via GAM buy-down.

The MLSPA listed Malachi Molina as a Nashville SC player even though he’s on loan to them from FCD. I assume it’s cause he’s on Nash’s cap, although he is a homegrown and cap-free? Officially, he’s still an FCD player, so I added him. Nashville has him on loan to Huntsville City FC.

While Michael Collodi is a Homegrown, he’s a senior roster player.

Santiago Moreno, while a DP, is a price he could be bought down to TAM if FCD wanted to at some point.

Osaze Urhoghide is an absolute steal at his number.

Geovane’s salary is mind-boggling when you consider he hasn’t played since Sept 2, 2023. That’s almost 3 years.

Christian Cappis and Logan Farrington are also terrific value contracts.

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