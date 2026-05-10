Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake, May 2026

FC Dallas enjoyed a second straight win in its new flex/hybrid 4-4-2 with a 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night in Frisco. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab photos.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Kaick plays a cross against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa tries to round the keeper against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ran Binyamin fights off a defender against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick celebrates his goal against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro (17) battles with Diego Lina (10) of Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Joaquín Valiente takes a touch against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide looks for teammates against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas makes a wall against Diego Luna of Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Ramiro (17) tries to take the ball off a Real Salt Lake attacker, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington pulls the trigger against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Michael Collodi tried to calm everyone down against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver shrugs off a tackle on his way to goal late in the game against Real Salt Lake, May 9, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)