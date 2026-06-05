USL Super League moving to Spring/Fall calendar, will play standalone season in Fall 2026

The USL Super League announced Thursday it will move to a spring-to-fall calendar beginning in 2027, a direct reversal of the scheduling philosophy the league used to distinguish itself from the NWSL at launch.

The fall-to-spring format was once framed as alignment with the global game. Now alignment with the domestic game is the stated priority, with the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup on U.S. soil driving the reasoning.

We reached out to Dallas Trinity to ask how they were adapting to the new calendar, but the local clubs aren’t allowed by USL to comment on the calendar change.

Before the 2027 transition takes hold, the league will play a standalone 2026 Fall Season. Dallas Trinity FC and the other seven clubs open August 15 and play 14 matches — seven home, seven away — through November 28. The top four sides reach the playoffs, with semifinals December 5 and the Final December 12.

For Trinity, the calendar shift lands in the middle of an already complicated offseason. Nathan Thackeray is building his first full roster as head coach, and the August 15 opener compresses whatever time remains. The 14-match format offers no margin for slow starts — last season’s Players’ Shield race went to the final day before Lexington SC clinched it, and the league is clearly leaning into that kind of pressure as a selling point going forward.

Additional details on the 2027 format have not been announced.