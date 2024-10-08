North Texas SC picks Vancouver for MLS NEXT Pro Quarterfinal on October 20th

In today’s MLS Next Pro Pick Your Opponent Selection Show, North Texas SC selected Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 as their Quarterfinal opponent. The quarterfinal match is set for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 PM CT from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

North Texas was 1-0-1 against Whitecaps FC 2 during the 2024 season and holds an all-time 3-2-1 record. This is the first time North Texas will play a Canadian side in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

If we can be so bold as to suggest why North Texas picked Caps 2, the team from the north won only 1 game in their final 12 this season. Losing 5 of their last 6 to finish 1-7-4 over that final 12 games.