North Texas SC picks Vancouver for MLS NEXT Pro Quarterfinal on October 20th

by Buzz Carrick

In today’s MLS Next Pro Pick Your Opponent Selection Show, North Texas SC selected Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 as their Quarterfinal opponent. The quarterfinal match is set for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 PM CT from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

North Texas was 1-0-1 against Whitecaps FC 2 during the 2024 season and holds an all-time 3-2-1 record. This is the first time North Texas will play a Canadian side in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. 

If we can be so bold as to suggest why North Texas picked Caps 2, the team from the north won only 1 game in their final 12 this season. Losing 5 of their last 6 to finish 1-7-4 over that final 12 games.

