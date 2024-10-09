MLS winter calendar for key roster moves

Major League Soccer today announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events for the 2024 to 2025 offseason.

With San Diego FC joining MLS, there are a couple of standard changes from the normal non-expansion offseasons.

Wed, Nov 27 – Options & Bona Fide Offers

Noon CT deadline.

MLS clubs must submit to the MLS League Office, in writing, all Bona Fide offers, which players will have their options exercised, and which players will not have their options exercised.

All roster decisions will be publicized by the individual clubs.

Mon, Dec 9 – Half-Day Trade Window

8 a.m. CT – 12 p.m. CT

MLS clubs may conduct trades with other MLS teams during a half-day trade window.

Wed, Dec 11 – MLS Expansion Draft

San Diego FC may select up to five players from the eligible player list. Expansion Draft Rules & Procedures

The list of players eligible for selection in the MLS Expansion Draft will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Dec 11 – 14 – MLS College Showcase

The fifth edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 11-14 in San Diego, Calif. The closed-door event will give technical staffs from every MLS club an opportunity to scout top collegiate prospects in the nation, including players with remaining NCAA eligibility.

Thur, Dec 12 – Free Agency Opens

At noon CT

Clubs may engage with players, other than their own, that are eligible for Free Agency.

Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years. Free Agency Rules & Procedures

MLS Communications will make the complete list of Free Agents available on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Thur, Dec 12 – End-of-Year Waivers

4 pm CT

The End-of-Year Waivers process is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance. Expansion club San Diego FC gets the 30th pick, the final selection in each round.

Eligible for selection are players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency. End-of-Year Waivers Rules & Procedures

The list of players eligible for the End-of-Year Waivers will be released by MLS Communications on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Fri, Dec 13 – Re-Entry Process, Stage 1

Noon CT

The Re-Entry Process (Stage 1 and Stage 2) is conducted in reverse order of 2024 season finish, considering postseason performance.

Eligible Players include those who are at least 22 years old, have a minimum of one service year, and who are not eligible for Free Agency. An out-of-contract player who has received a BFO from his current club will not be eligible for the Re-Entry Draft. The MLS Cup presented by Audi champions will get the 29th pick, and expansion club San Diego FC will have the 30th.

MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 1 will be released by MLS Communications on Friday, Dec. 13.

Thurs, Dec 19 – Re-Entry Process, Stage 2

Noon CT

The Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 is conducted in the same order as Stage 1 and consists of MLS players who were not selected in the Stage 1.

Not all unselected Stage 1 players will be available for selection as players may re-sign with their previous club between stages or may opt out of the process. MLS Re-Entry Process Rules

The list of players eligible for selection in the Re-Entry Process – Stage 2 will be released by MLS Communications on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Fri, Dec 20 – 2025 MLS SuperDraft

The 2025 MLS SuperDraft will consist of three rounds of player selection. The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion club San Diego FC holding the top selection in each round.